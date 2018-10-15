Affordable Homes for All Through Land Pooling Policy

Delhi, 15.10.18- The Ministry of Urban Development came up with the Master Plan Delhi 2021 in the year 2003. The plan was executed by the Delhi Development Authority for changing the face of the residential sector of the national capital. The difficulty level experienced by individuals behind this plan is evident from the fact that it required a total of 200 brilliant minds to execute the plan.

Master Plan Delhi in accordance with Land Pooling Policy aims at accumulating small clusters of land from their respective owners for the purpose of development. Here, it is important to note that part of land from the owners would be taken for the purpose of development while the remaining part would be retained by the owners themselves for some other purposes. The policy has been mainly framed for doing away with the problem of rising population in Delhi. Although it is quite difficult to stop the growth of population in the national capital, there are steps that can be taken for accommodating the growing population. However, there is another problem that not all individuals will be able to afford highly-priced accommodations in the national capital. It is only because of this region that the Delhi Development Authority has come up with projects like Delhi Awas Yojna. This is one project that aims at offering affordable homes to the low and middle income group individuals in the national capital.

Delhi Housing Scheme also comes as one of the most remarkable investment propositions for people. It is also one of the best conceptualized housing developments in Delhi. This project has its location in Dwarka and is very well connected to the expressway and the metro station. The project also boasts of schools, shopping malls, hospitals, colleges and government offices being in its close proximity.

