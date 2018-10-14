The 3rd Edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra successfully flags off as Florent Bouguin grabs pole position ~ 811 runners from 13 countries and 22 pan India participated in one of India’s marquee endurance runs

Bangalore, October 14, 2018: The 03rd edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra, one of India’s premier endurance runs held in Chikmagalur, ended on a high note as new course records were set at the Coffee Day Malnad Ultra 2018 in the 50 km and the 80 km category. Florent Bouguin grabbed the pole position in the 110 km run as he completed the run in a total 13:50:00. Hayden Hawks and Tim Hewitt emerged victorious in the 50 and 80 km category respectively completing their run in 4:19:38 and 7:59:08 respectively.

Coffee Day Malnad Ultra 2018 set a new milestone with over 800 participants for the first time. Another key highlight of the third edition was the evolution of the event into a cultural melting pot of diversity bringing together runners across gender, age groups and nationalities. As many as 43 international runners from U.K, Poland, France, U.S.A, Maldives, Germany, Australia, Canada, Belgium, Singapore, Colombia, Japan, and Malaysia participated in the run with U.S.A having the highest representation of 7 endurance runners. An incredible number of 143 female runners participated across all three categories including accomplished athletes like Jo Meek and Corrine Malcolm. The event saw a substantial increase in the number of registrations from India too with participation from 22 states across India. People across different age groups participated in the ultramarathon ranging up to 75 years of age. The growth in the number of professional and world-class runners at the Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is a testament to the quality and magnitude of the run.

Malnad is home to a large number of coffee plantations and Coffee Day is an integral part of this region’s coffee tradition. Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is the brand’s vision to reach out to endurance runners across the globe to experience the natural splendor of Malnad that Coffee Day has added to protecting and nurturing over the years. The run is non-intrusive, eco-friendly and designed to bring to focus the indigenous flora and fauna of the beautiful region and showcase India’s wildlife at its best. Coffee Day understands its responsibility of reaching across to a young India that is increasingly aware of creating a sustainable, ecologically balanced environment. The run encourages love for nature and drives home the message of endurance which is very relevant to the Coffee Day group’s young audience.

Speaking about the run, Dr. Pradeep Kenjige, Head, R&D, Café Coffee Day, said, “We are delighted with the success of the third edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra. Participation was the highest ever and the runners found the ultramarathon experience inspirational and challenging. It was the vision of Coffee Day to highlight the natural biodiversity of Malnad amongst the youth and hosting the ecofriendly ultramarathon in the heart of the coffee estates helped achieve that. Running amidst Coffee Day’s estates which the brand has contributed towards preserving from the beginning is a matter of great pride. It also builds courage to endure, push boundaries and make wellness a priority. We look forward to a bigger fourth edition of Coffee Day Malnad Ultra next year.’’

Shyam Sundar Pani, Founder & Event Director, Coffee Day Malnad Ultra, said, “ The Coffee Day Malnad Ultra run is growing in popularity year-on-year and it is evident from the participation. Last year, there were 441 runners and this year, the number of runners has almost doubled. We are extremely happy with the response and we hope it will grow bigger in the years to come.”

Coffee Day Malnad Ultra is split into three categories – 50km; 80km and 110km. 496 participants (111 females) registered for the 50 km run, 96 participants (17 females) registered for the 80 km run and 229 participants (15 females) registered for the challenging 110 km run.

Runners from 22 states across India have participated in the ultramarathon. States like Maharashtra, Kerala, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Goa, Assam, Gujarat, Haryana, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Puducherry, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim made their presence felt in the endurance run.

About The Malnad Ultra

The Malnad Ultra is mostly a Trail Run through an enchanting and challenging terrain near Kemmanagundi in the Malnad Region of Karnataka. It is designed to provide the next-level experience for marathoners who have got bored of the usual city runs and want to experience the mind-body connection with nature. The third edition of The Malnad Ultra will be held on October 13 and October 14, 2018. Three categories are being oﬀered at this Ultra – 50 Km, 80 Km and 110 Km.



About Café Coffee Day (CCD):

CCD is India’s largest café chain in terms of number of café outlets as of December 31, 2014 (source: Indian Coffee Industry Overview, March 2015, Technopak (“Technopak, March 2015”)) and operates through Coffee Day Global Limited (“CDGL”), a subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. CCD has pioneered the coffee culture in the chained café segment in India (source: Technopak, March 2015) and opened its first café in Bengaluru in 1996. CCD’s menu ranges from a mix of hot and cold coffees and include several food options, desserts and pastries. In addition, CCD brand merchandise and accessories such as coffee mugs, coffee machines, travel mugs, etc. are available at the cafés.