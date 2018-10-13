Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market is expected to reach $11.1 billion by 2024 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2016 to 2024. The hot melt adhesives are thermoplastic materials that provide optimal hold by the process of melting and solidifying. They are available in the form of granules, powder, blocks, ribbons, foil, slats, and others. Special application equipment is required to operate in high temperature range needed to apply the hot met adhesives. Currently, dispensers and glue guns are most widely used equipment. These adhesives are widely used in consumer goods and construction industries for manufacturing pressure-sensitive products.

Increasing demand from packaging industry, rising need for replacing other adhesive technologies, growth in non-woven disposable industries, and need for high-performance solutions are the key drivers propelling the growth of the global hot melt adhesives market. However, fluctuating price of raw materials and low thermal resistance are the major hinderance of the market growth. Furthermore, market expansion, and rising trend of printed and graphic products would create growth opportunities in the coming years.

The global hot melt adhesives market is categorized on the basis of type, application, and geography. Type segment includes ethylene-vinyl acetate (EVA), polyurethane (PUR), styrene block copolymers (SBS/SIS), hot melt pressure sensitive adhesives (HMPSA), polyamide (PA), and other types. Application is segmented as packaging, electronics, wood and furniture, automotive, non-woven/hygiene, construction, and other applications.

Based on geographical analysis, global hot melt adhesives market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, Italy, France, and rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players competing in this market include Sika AG, 3M Company, Toyobo Co., Ltd., Dow Corning, Jowat SE, Henkel AG & Company, Palmetto Adhesives Company, American Chemical Inc., Worthen Industries, and Beardow & ADAMS (Adhesives) Limited, among others.

Scope of Global Hot Melt Adhesives Market

Type Segments

Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate (EVA)

Polyurethane (PUR)

Styrene Block Copolymers (SBS/SIS)

Hot Melt Pressure Sensitive Adhesives (HMPSA)

Polyamide (PA)

Other Types

Application Segments

Packaging

Electronics

Wood and Furniture

Automotive

Non-Woven/Hygiene

Construction

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Germany

Italy

France

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

