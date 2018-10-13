Biogas Plant Market Report 2018 – Caspari GmbH, Biofrigas SWEDEN ab, Swedish Biogas International

Biogas is a technology which converts biological waste into energy. It mainly consists of methane, carbon dioxide and other gases. Biogas product is an eco-friendly process utilizing the ever-increasing amounts of organic waste products globally. A wide range of waste which includes agricultural, municipal waste water, food industrial waste and bio-waste produced from households, among others can be treated with this technology. Biogas is a great source of electricity and transportation fuels. Moreover, it also offers significant advantage for waste treatment process. There has been increased interest in setting up biogas production plants across the world for environmental, economic and social reasons. Many governmental organizations are also helping people to set up plants by providing various schemes and subsidiaries. For instance, in India, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy has setup a Natural Biogas and Manure Management Program (NBMMP), a central sector scheme that provides subsidies for setting up family type biogas plant mainly for rural and semi-urban areas.
Increasing need for clean fuel, depleting fossil fuels and need for sustainable energy resources are the key factors supporting the growth of the global biogas plant market. Additionally, rising waste production globally and concern for energy security and climate change also fuel the growth of the market. However, lack of information & trained labor forces and high capital cost for setting up at commercial level may hinder the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing government initiatives and growing applications of biogas may provide growth opportunities in the coming years.
The global biogas plant market is categorized into feedstock type and geography. By feedstock type, the market is segmented into food & beverages waste, industrial waste, agricultural waste, sewage sludge, energy crops, and food & beverages processing residue. Geographical segment of the market includes North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW).
The key market players in biogas plant market are Bosch KWK Systeme Gmbh, DVO, Inc., 2G Energy AG, Caspari GmbH, Biofrigas SWEDEN ab, Swedish Biogas International, Biofuel USA Corporation, CH4 Biogas, Agrinz Technologies Gmbh and EnviTec Biogas AG, among others.
Scope of Biogas Plant Market
Feedstock Type Segments
Food & Beverages Waste
Industrial Waste
Agricultural Waste
Sewage Sludge
Energy Crops
Food & Beverages Processing Residue
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Taiwan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
