Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market – Industry Analysis and Forecast (2017-2026) _by Offering (Hardware, Software), by Robot Type (Industrial, Service), by Technology (Machine Learning, Context Awareness, and Others), by Application, and by Geography.

Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market valued USD 2.81 Billion in 2017 and expected to reach USD 26.28 Billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 28.2%.

The report offers complete analysis with respect to individual growth trends. Detailed quantitative analysis of the current and future trends for the forecast period. Assessment of market definition along with the identification of key drivers, restraints opportunities for this market.

Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market is segmented by

Robot Type

Technology

Application

Geography

The key dynamic factors to propel the Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market are great adoption of robots for personal use, such as companionship and entertainment; and funding from governments universal to develop current technologies.

Software to capture the largest share of the AI robots market during forecast period.

Software is estimated to have the largest share of the AI robots market during forecast period driven by developments in AI software. Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market systems need several types of software, with application program interfaces such as language, speech, vision, and sensor data, beside with machine learning algorithms, to understand the applications of robotics. The software platforms and solutions are available at advanced prices as the number of experts emerging machine learning algorithms are restricted.

Market for computer vision is expected to hold maximum number of market share.

Various Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market technologies are being adopted in several robotics applications to achieve complete automatization. Though, computer vision plays a vital role in robots as they cannot know human hand signals or any other sign without this technology. Because of this, the Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market for computer vision is anticipated to raise at a high rate during the forecast period.

APAC is expected to have maximum number of market share during forecast period.

APAC is expected to have maximum number of market share during forecast period driven by Countries such as China, Japan, and Republic of Korea pay to the evolution of the Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market in APAC. Also, the growing adoption of deep learning and NLP technologies for selling and security applications is pouring the growth of the Artificial Intelligence in Robots Market in this region.