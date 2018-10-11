Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero grade of furniture materials

Vivipuppy is a contemporary sense of contemporary sensibilities expressing the sense of well-being and aesthetic sense that pursues happiness and aesthetic feelings along with companions. Always use eco-friendly and functional materials to move toward friendly and easy to approach. I want to express my thoughts and pains without being able to lose my health, clean up my life, and not lose my mind.

Creative Block Structure

The house is completed by interconnecting seven bodies and one cover.

Reduces and Expands

It can be reduced or expanded depending on the growth and size of the companion animal.

Looks Good All the Time

The seven bodies are interchangeable with each other and can hide scratches, ensuring cleanliness and endurance.

No Risk of Harm

Foam materials absorb impact so that neither the companion animal nor the person is hurt.

Temperature Stability

Because of its thermal insulation, it can last a long time with a cooling mat or a heating mat.

Convenient Usability:

A great deal of sophistication and convenience are put into the design. You can feel it while using the product.

Graduated ruler to check the amount of food

Tableware adjustable to companion animal’s eye level

Design easy to put in and take out Fantastic angle and eye level

WOOD Edition:

Package size:

610mm(W)*510mm(L)*90mm(H)

Healthy Fragrance:

Vivi Puppy’s wood products use birch plywood and the highest E zero (E0) grade of furniture materials.

The soft off-white, the sophistication of fine wood, wood grain, and the soft touch, are all part of nature’s mystery.

The four types of characters are great and stylish, lovely and nobly produced.

• Friendly Sha-sha

• Sensible Coco

• Lovely Lulu

• Cool Hund

While feeling the weight of the pattern and dark gray color, you can show off the actual weight for its lightness, easy movement and maintenance.