Herbicides Market analysis and growth drivers by 2023

According to the new market research report by IndustryARC, titled “Herbicides Market By Type (Synthetic, Bio-Herbicides, Others), By Crop Type (Cereals& Grains, Oilseeds& Pulses, Others), By Molecular Structure (Organic & Inorganic Compounds), By Mode of Action (Selective, Non-Selective), Geography – Forecast (2018 – 2023)”, the market will be driven by changes in farming practices and technology.

Asia Pacific Will Dominate the Herbicides Market

Asia Pacific will dominate the Herbicides Market in the coming years. At present, China consumes more than 50% of herbicides in this region. The recent economic development in rural China has compelled the farmers to choose chemical herbicides. In Europe, France leads the herbicides market, since the country produces a huge volume of wheat where the weed killer is used.

Herbicides Market Analysis Done in the Full Report:

Synthetic herbicides will dominate the herbicides market in terms of volume consumption in the coming years. In terms of application, the crop based end uses of fungicide will have the fastest growth in terms of volume consumed during the period. Bio herbicides consist of microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, and insects that kill certain weeds without harming the crops.

Herbicides Market Factors Mentioned in the Full Report

• Increasing use of organic herbicides will drive the demand for the selective weed killer in the forecast period.

• Development of new herbicides with a specific application will enhance the growth of these products.

• Growth of overall acreage around the globe boosts the demand for herbicides.

• Growing R&D on herbicides will enhance the growth of the grass weed control.

Key players of the Herbicides Market

The key players of the Herbicides Market include UPI Limited, Valent Biosciences Corp, Vilmorin & Cie, and Winfield Solutions. UPI Limited has introduced Tripzin ZC herbicide which has two active ingredients, namely metribuzin and pendimethalin. Tripzin ZC kills broadleaf and annual grass weeds. Valent Biosciences Corporation manufactures products for agriculture, public health, and forestry. Vilmorin & Cie produces vegetable and field seeds. Winfield Solutions provides crop protection products for growers and dealers.

The Herbicides Market is Segmented as Below:

The growth of agricultural crop production to feed the rising population drives the demand for herbicides.

