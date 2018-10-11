Global Mineral Supplements Market is estimated to reach $22.3 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2016 to 2024. Mineral supplements also called as multivitamin, is a dietary supplement comprising a combination of vitamins and minerals. The demand for multivitamin is increasing, as individuals are taking these supplements to maintain good health and as a preventive measure from several diseases. Moreover, manufacturers are also including certain herbal ingredients along with multivitamins for special purposes to enhance performance, energy and promote immunity. Though safety issues of commercially available supplements cause concern, hence manufactures must ensure that the supplements must meet the quality standards and follow current good manufacturing practices.
Growing geriatric population, rise in consumer awareness, increasing self-directed consumers, growing number of maternal mortality rate in underdeveloped economies, and advancements in dietary supplement products are the major factors driving the growth of the global mineral supplements market. However, lack of dosage awareness, and proper regulatory bodies would hamper the market growth. Furthermore, untapped markets, growth in e-commerce, and entry for private labels would create growth opportunities in coming years.
The global mineral supplements market is segmented on the basis of application, end user, and geography. Application is bifurcated as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and other applications. While end-user segment includes adult women, adult men, senior citizen, and other end-users.
By geography the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America wherein Europe covers UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the world (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.
The major players operating in this market include Omega Protein Corporation, Bio-Botanica Inc., BioPharma, Inc., Pharmavite LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nu Skin Enterprises, Herbalife, Ltd., Glanbia Plc., Atrium Innovations Inc., and BASF SE, among others.
The key takeaways from the report
The report will provide detailed analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market with respect to major segments such as application, and end user
The report will include the qualitative and quantitative analysis with market estimation over 2015 – 2024and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) between 2016 and 2024
Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics including factors and opportunities is included in the report
An exhaustive regional analysis of Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided in the report
Profile of the key players in the Global Mineral Supplements Market will be provided, which include key financials, product & services, new developments and business strategies
Scope of the Global Mineral Supplements Market
Application Segments
Food & Beverages
Pharmaceuticals
Other Applications
End-User Segments
Adult Women
Adult Men
Senior Citizen
Other End-Users
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
