Global Facades Market 2018 Industry Size, Share, Growth & Research Analysis

Facade Market is a French word and a common architectural term which means ‘face’. The rise in demand for aesthetically appealing and technologically advanced (energy efficient, water resistant, etc) buildings has escalated the use of facade materials in construction industry. The increase in number of skilled professionals that includes- qualified architects, consultants and manufacturers in construction industry, who possess in-depth knowledge about facade market and know their better usage in construction industry, has brought more professionalism to the industry and hence have contributed to their significant rise.

Market Dynamics

The global facades market is anticipated to witness a considerable growth during the forecast period. The increasing concern over depletion of natural resources due to construction activities has raised the need for adopting eco-friendly and sustainable façade fabrications such as carbon fiber, ETFE membranes and corten steel, which in-turn will fuel the facades market. The anticipated increase in overall construction activities due to urbanization is a major factor for the growth of facades market. Rise in Consumer spending power and demand for a secured and protected workplace environment in countries like Japan, China, India and others has also escalated the facades market globally. However, the high production cost of facades materials such as Aluminium Composite Pannel (ACP), SHERA plank, and others is one of the major restraints for the growth of facades market. The lack of familiarity with new façades technologies and lack of confidence to implement it on buildings is also a hindrance in the growth of facades market among midsized and small organizations.

Facades market has a promising future because energy conservation is the need of the hour and facades have the potential to generate as well as restore renewable energy. The scope of advancements in facades to produce electronically controlled facades, automation in facades and use of advanced photovoltaic cells and heat filters in facades are also some of the promising factors for future growth of Facades market.

Segment Analysis

Among various raw materials, glass is one of the widely used materials to develop facades and the reason can be contributed to its properties like color, transparency and high aesthetic quotient. Float glass, patterned glass and sheet glass are the most popular glass types used in facades. The safety concern and heat gain issues with glass facades has started inspiring manufacturers to develop light-weighted structured glass facades with intelligent glazing system and high heat absorbance features. In cold countries like U.S. and UK, the demand for curtain walls (prepared from glass) are expected to witness a constant rise due to their capability to transmit heat inside the building and keeping the atmosphere warm. The demand for metal facades especially Aluminum and Steel facades is also expected to escalate as they are highly elastic in nature and provides high-resistance from temperature.

The anticipated increase of 2.5-3 % in annual global construction activities in the next five years, which includes private housing, commercial buildings and industrial buildings, holds a great scope for the growth of a communicative facade market. To make a commercial complex aesthetically appealing, corporate owners in developing countries like India and China are ready to spend huge amounts as it improves their market value as well as better usage of appropriate façade materials can help in energy conservation. The rise of product demand in residential construction is also anticipated because of the inclination of customers towards energy-efficient, visually appealing and weather-resistant houses.

The ventilated and non-ventilated facades are the product types that are used in a building construction after evaluating several parameters such as climatic condition of the area, space present, insulation and energy requirements, etc. Ventilated façades, which is also called ‘double-skin facades’, is more desirable in construction industry due to its low maintenance and superior performance. Products like Rainbar Pro and Rainplus can save a building from direct radiations and uneven weather which causes deterioration of traditionally constructed buildings.

Global Market Analysis

The development of advanced façade materials in several North American and European countries such as U.S., Mexico, UK, France, Germany and others has anticipated their major shares in the global facades market. Asia Pacific which includes countries like China and India witnessed market share of over 30% in 2016 and are anticipated to be playing well in upcoming years. The existence of companies like Xiamen China-Nice Manufacturing & Trading Company Limited in China and merger between NurnbergMesse India & Zak Trade Fairs & Associations ensures the bright future of facades market in the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Key market players of global façade market include Hansen Group, EOS Facades Limited, Enclos Corp., Walters & Wolf, Hochtief Aktiengesellschaft, Jinjiu Sci-Tech New Material Co., Permasteelisa S.p.A, Harmon Inc., Xiamen China-Nice Manufacturing and Trading Co., Arup, Rautaruukki Corporation, Rockpanel Group (ROCKWOOL B.V.), YKK AP, Wicona (SAPA Building Systems GmbH) and National Enclosure Company LLC.

