Enteral Stents Market 2025| Global Industry Size, Share and Revenue Analysis

11th October 2018 – Enteral stents are placed in stomach, colon and small bowel. Gastrointestinal tract is inhibited with development of a malignant luminar obstruction and which is allayed by use of enteral stents. The enteral stents are also used in colons preceding an operation to prevent occurrence of colostomy. Enteral stents are known for their restorative properties in colons and is not only restricted to providing relief from malignant obstructions. Enteral stents maintain lumen of hollow organs, vessels and ducts.

Pre-operative stenting allows one-stage operation and avoidance of colostomy. Self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) offer recourse from observing surgery. New stents designs are needed for both upper and lower gastrointestinal tracts to enable passing through endoscope with lower exit rates.

By material type, enteral stents market includes self-expandable metal stents (SEMS) and self-expandable plastic segments (SEPS). North America is also showing advanced growth in enteral stent market due to high occurrence of cancer, lifestyle transformation, technological updates and growing awareness of disease. Europe also displays transformative growth in Enteral Stents Market and comes high-up in market rankings.

Asia pacific is expressing high growth in enteral stents market due to rise of specialty clinics, enormous population growth, per capita spending and R& D activities. MEA and Latin America are displaying high growth in Enteral Stents Market with increasing health insurance cover from private participants and government institutions, high alcohol consumption, admission of health-related consequences and guiding investments by key manufacturers.

Enteral stents have come a long way from its initial use as uncovered stents and are seeing rise in partially covered and fully covered stents. Covering enteral stents helps fight onset of tumors and fights tissue growth. Increasing incidence of cancer, new lifestyles, high population growth and product innovation have led to proliferation of enteral stents.

Increasing acceptance of enteral stents in treatment of colostomy is another factor driving growth in enteral stents market. Technological advancements are also directly linked to market growth of enteral stents market. Providing support to organs is a precursor to unknown complications resulting in weak outcomes and may even extend damage to patients.

This condition is mitigated with developments round-the-corner in biodegradable stent platforms, durable metal alloys and bioactive coatings. Market restraints are observed due to meeting challenges in enteral stents market with unseen complications that may occur with use of new products. Each of the stents mentioned uncovered, partially covered and fully covered are used in clinical practice.

Adverse effects of products are likely to hamper market growth over forecast period. Colorectal cancer that produces left-sided colonic construction is the type mostly put in practice. Self-metastatic expandable metal stents are used for pre-operative decompression and are nothing but a palliative modality of obstruction. Key manufacturers in enteral stents market include Abbott Vascular, B. Braun, Biosensors International, Boston Scientific, Cook Medical, C. R. Bard, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic, Stryker Corporation, Taewoong Medical, Terumo Corporation.

