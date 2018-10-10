Molecular Decision Support Market Report 2018 – Helicos BioSciences, CLC Bio (Qiagen)Pacific Biosciences, Beijing Genomics Institute

Molecular Decision Support, is the technique to strengthen the decision at molecular level to minimize the chances of failure or error and to maximize the disease treatment or errorless results. These support systems are being used in combination with DNA sequencing to analyse and record the result and to enhance the effectiveness and accuracy of the experiments. The methods are currently widely used for the treatment of diseases such as cancer and other fatal diseases. Also, the technique is getting popular due to application in various industries for prenatal testing and gene sequencing.

The major driving factors leading to the growth of the market includes increasing cases of diseases such as cancer, increasing investment in healthcare sector and R&D by the government and also by the companies. An increasing R&D projects in the fields of, proteomics, metabolomics, and transcriptomics are anticipated to boost demand for technology. Additionally, growing inclination of drug developers and scientists in the direction of the technology in order to device the approach of personalized medicine has proved to be a wave for the demand of the molecular decision support system to have insights into the genetic structure of a large number of organism or creatures. This rise in demand is anticipated to drive the global molecular support system market and will also lead to increasing molecular support system market share in the coming future.

The global molecular decision support market has been segmented into application, and geography. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into prenatal screening, developmental oncology, metagenomics, immune system monitoring, drug development, agriculture genomics, forensic, and others. Increasing scope of these application in biotechnology and life science industries are expected to decide the molecular decision support market trends and future.

Based on geography, global molecular decision support market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others, while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key players operating in the market are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Helicos BioSciences, CLC Bio (Qiagen)Pacific Biosciences, Beijing Genomics Institute, Agilent Technologies Inc., DNAStar Inc., Macrogen Inc., Biomatters Ltd., and Knome Inc., among others.

Scope of Global Molecular Decision Support Market

Application Segments

Prenatal Screening

Developmental Oncology

Metagenomics

Immune System Monitoring

Drug development

Agriculture genomics

Forensic

Others

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Row

South America

Middle East

Africa

