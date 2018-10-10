Global Cloud Based Data Management Services Market: Drivers, Revenue, Application Industry Demand Analysis 2023

Analytical Research Cognizance: Statistical Analysis for Cloud Based Data Management Services Market capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and import/export. The report will assist reader with better understanding and decision making.

Cloud data management is a way to manage data across cloud platforms, either with or instead of on-premises storage. The cloud is useful as a data storage tier for disaster recovery, backup, and long-term archiving.

Various assumptions have been taken into consideration for market sizing and forecasting exercise of this market. Some of the key assumptions include political, economic, social, technological and economic factors. For instance, exchange rates, one of the economic factors, are expected to have a moderate rating of impact on this market. Therefore, dollar fluctuations are expected to not seriously affect the forecasts in the emerging APAC regions.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Cloud Based Data Management Services will register a 12.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 19000 million by 2023, from US$ 9400 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Cloud Based Data Management Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Segmentation by product type:

Software-as-a-Service (SAAS)

Platform-as-a-Service (PAAS)

Cloud Based Data Management Services Market Segmentation by application:

Public cloud

Private cloud

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the Cloud Based Data Management Services Market. The key players covered in this report:

Actian

CISCO

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hitachi Data System

IBM

EMC Corporation

Informatica Corporation

NETAPP

Dell Boomi (Dell, Inc.)

Hewlett-Packard Company

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Cloud Based Data Management Services consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Cloud Based Data Management Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Cloud Based Data Management Services manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Cloud Based Data Management Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Cloud Based Data Management Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

