3D Imaging Market: Lucrative Opportunites Globe

​Applications across the sectors such as healthcare, design, defense, entertainment, manufacturing, and construction are on a constant rise and are utilizing 3D imaging technologies. There has been an extensive research about 3D imaging the recent past and has led to considerable growth in digital record, capture, and display technologies. Such developments have led to the evolution of the global 3D imaging solutions market and expected to continue to aid many other operations and industries. Some of the key players in market include Hewlett-Packard Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, Google Inc., America Medical Systems, Toshiba, Hitachi Aloka Medical America Inc., and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

The global 3D imaging market is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 26.8% between the forecast period of 2015-2021. The overall valuation of the market is estimated to rise to US$17.99 bn by the year 2021.

Healthcare Sector to Continue to be Leading Generator of Revenue for Global 3D Imaging Market

Increased use of 3D imaging technology in sectors like healthcare and automated industry application are some of key driving factors behind its market growth. The healthcare sector has especially shown extensive growth opportunities for 3D imaging technology in areas such as surgery, research, and diagnosis. The healthcare sector is currently the leading generator of revenue for the global 3D imaging market and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years.

Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, heart diseases across the globe has led to the rise in the total number of diagnostic tests and complex surgeries performed all over the world. With the number expected to continue to rise different medical disciplines such as dentistry, oncology, gynecology, and cardiology are anticipated to opt for 3D imaging technology for diagnosis and are thus, expected to contribute to the overall market share in the coming years. The global 3D imaging market in the healthcare segment is expected to grow at substantial 26.8% CAGR in the forecast period of 2015-2021.

Asia Pacific Expected to Rise as Most Lucrative Market Landscape for 3D Imaging Technology

North America has always been the home to some of the leading technological advancements and early innovative products. This factor has been the key reason behind its dominance in the global 3D imaging market for past many years. In the recent past, North America accounted for a considerable 38.72% of the total share in the global revenues of 3D imaging market.

Industry analyst expect Asia Pacific as the most promising market for 3D imaging technology in the coming years. In the recent past, Asia Pacific accounted for modest 19.8% of overall market revenue. However, outstanding receptiveness across numerous industries and customer electronic products, the growth outlook of Asia Pacific region is expected to be on the bright side in the aforementioned forecast period. Moreover, there has been a great rise in adoption of 3D imaging across consumer electronics and automotive industries in the Asia Pacific region. This will massively profit the global market for 3D imaging technology that is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR of 27.8% from 2015 to 2021.

