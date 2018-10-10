2018 Genome Editing Industry by Application, Product Segment, Analysis and Forecast 2023

Genome editing, or genome engineering is a type of genetic engineering in which DNA is inserted, deleted, modified or replaced in the genome of a living organism. In 2018, the common methods for such editing use engineered nucleases, or "molecular scissors". These nucleases create site-specific double-strand breaks (DSBs) at desired locations in the genome. The induced double-strand breaks are repaired through nonhomologous end-joining (NHEJ) or homologous recombination (HR), resulting in targeted mutations.

The increasing application of genome engineering in treating chronic ailments and therapeutics will be one of the key factors fueling the growth of genome editing market during the next few years. With the continuous prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases such as hepatitis, tuberculosis, malaria, HIV/AIDS, and others, the application of genome editing in treating these ailments has increased considerably in the recent years.

According to CDC, there were about 1.8 million new cases of HIV reported in 2016. Such a rapidly increasing number of HIV cases have led to the researchers to work on new gene-based therapies for reducing morbidity and mortality of HIV-infected patients. Consequently, the rise in prevalence of such ailments will impact the demand for novel therapies equipping several genome editing tools in the forthcoming years.

The North American region is expected to hold the largest share of the global market in 2017. This regional segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The large share and high growth rate of this region can be attributed to factors such as the development of gene therapy in the US, increasing use of genetically modified crops, rising prevalence of infectious diseases and cancer, and rising availability of research grants and funding.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Genome Editing.

Genome Editing Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Genscript

Horizon Discovery Group

Lonza

Merck KGaA

Sangamo Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Genome Editing Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Genome Editing Market Segment by Type, covers

CRISPR

TALEN

ZFN

Genome Editing Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Cell Line Engineering

Animal Genetic Engineering

Plant Genetic Engineering

Table of Contents

1 Genome Editing Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Genome Editing

1.2 Classification of Genome Editing by Types

1.2.1 Global Genome Editing Revenue Comparison by Types (2017-2023)

1.2.2 Global Genome Editing Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

1.2.3 CRISPR

