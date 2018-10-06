Mass Spectrometry Market Report 2018 – Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Bruker Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Leco Corporation

Mass spectrometry (MS) Market is a systematic technique that ionizes chemical species and classified the ions on their mass-to-charge ratio. In other terms, a mass spectrum measures or calculate the masses within a sample. MS is used in many diverse fields and is functional to pure samples as well as complex mixtures. It is the most used analytical method or technique in life science and pharmaceutical industry. The technique is extensively used in laboratories, which increases the study related to biological and chemical properties of compounds. Mass spectrometry is fundamentally used in depicting and sequencing of peptide chains.

Growing demand for tandem and hyphenated methods or techniques with introduction of technological development in the field of MS such as enhanced resolution, increased speed and greater accuracy is a high impact driver for the growth of global MS market. Mass spectrometry has appeared as a leading analytical tool functional to the pharmaceutical, healthcare and life sciences sector. Advance or developed technologies such as capillary electrophoresis, ion mobility spectrometry and is being used for parting of complex biological mixtures as derived peptide products. Growing use of mass spectrometry in metabolomics, proteomics, and in pharmaceutical sectors and mounting trends of miniaturization is anticipated to push the growth of this market. High cost of instruments and lack of skilled labor are some of the major threat to the market. On the other hand, increasing mergers and collaborations among key players is expected to provide new opportunity to the global mass spectrometry market.

The market for global mass spectrometry is classified on the basis of type, application, and geography. The classification by type includes accelerator mass spectrometry (AMS), gas chromatography mass spectrometry (GCMS), liquid chromatography mass spectrometry (LCMS), inductively coupled plasma MS (ICPMS), matrix assisted laser desorption ionization (MALDI)and Others. Application segment is bifurcated as biotechnology, industrial chemistry, pharmaceutical and others.

Based on geographical analysis, global mass spectrometry market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.

The key market players include Waters Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation., Danaher Corporation, PerkinElmer, Bruker Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Leco Corporation, and Kore Technologies, Ltd.

