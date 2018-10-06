Guided Ammunition Market Report 2018 – Northrop Grumman Corporation, Aerospace Industries, General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems

Guided ammunition also called as precision-guided munition is a directed ammunition designed to precisely hit a definite target. The guided ammunition minimizes collateral damage while increasing lethality against intended targets. It relies on its own guidance or external guidance system. Launched from aircraft, submarines, ships, land vehicles, or even by individual soldiers on ground, it demonstrates the principle of the low-cost risk that forces a high-cost and complicated defence. They are also known as smart weapon, and smart munition. Recognizing the difficulty to hit the targets that are moving, the era of this technology has arrived using radio control, wire guidance, and others.
The Guided Ammunition Market is primarily driven by factors such as increasing regional conflicts across the globe, and rising terrorist activities coupled with tactical innovations. However, extremely complicated guidance system, and restricted range of maneuverability are some of the aspects that may decline the market growth. Moreover, advancement in technology with ongoing R&D, and growing demand for precision guided ammunition worldwide is expected to generate numerous growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.
The global guided ammunition market is majorly classified on the basis of product, platform, technology, and geography. By product the market comprises munitions (guided bombs, and target pods), missiles (anti-tank & standoff missiles, anti-ship & anti-submarine missiles, and air-to-air & air-to-surface missiles), precision guided firearms (smart guns, small smart weapons, and shoulder fired weapons), guided rockets (anti-tank & tactical rockets, anti-submarine, and air-to-air & air-to-surface), and guided projectiles (artillery shells, mortar rounds). The classification by platform consists air, naval, and land. On the basis of technology, the guided ammunition market is further categorized into laser, radar, infrared, GPS, and other technologies (Include satellite, optical, wire-guided, and micro computing).
Based on geography, guided ammunition market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consist of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key players operating in the market are General Dynamics Corporation, BAE Systems, Orbital ATK, Lockheed Martin, The Boeing Co., Raytheon Company, Textron, Inc., L-3 Communications Ltd., Israel Aerospace Industries, and Northrop Grumman Corporation, among others.
Scope of Global Guided Ammunition Market
Product Type Segments
Munitions
Guided Bombs
Target Pods
Missiles
Anti-Tank & Standoff Missiles
Anti-Ship & Anti-Submarine Missiles
Air-to-Air & Air-to-Surface Missiles
Precision Guided Arms
Smart Guns
Small Smart Weapons
Shoulder Fired Weapons
Guided Rockets
Anti-Tank & Tactical Rockets
Anti-Submarine
Air-To-Air & Air-to-Surface
Guided Projectiles
Artillery Shells
Motor Rounds
Platform Type Segments
Air
Naval
Land
Technology Segments
Laser
Radar
Infrared
GPS
Other Technologies
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Russia
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
