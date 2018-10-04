Mi Rancho® Introduces Organic THINcredibles™ Corn Tortillas – All the Freshness and Flavor with Half the Calories, Twice the Joy

Mama Carol’s THINcredibles latest addition to Mi Rancho’s line of organic corn tortillas.

San Leandro, CA, USA — Mi Rancho® (http://www.mirancho.com), a Bay Area food innovator in the production and global distribution of tortillas and Mexican foods, introduced a new low-calorie corn tortilla product, Mama Carol’s THINcredibles™. These organic tortillas are thinner than Mi Rancho’s flagship organic corn tortillas with half the calories and are available through select retail grocery stores.

THINcredibles are made using the same traditional methods as all Mi Rancho tortillas using whole kernel corn cooked with lime which is ground into fresh masa with hand-carved lava stones. What makes THINcredibles different is they are thinner, so each tortilla has only 35 calories, while still offering the supple freshness, performance, and flavor that distinguish all Mi Rancho tortillas.

THINcredibles also are the first tortillas in a new line of Mama Carol products, named for Carol Berber of the Berber family which has owned and operated Mi Rancho since 1954. Carol has been developing new recipes featuring unique ways of incorporating tortillas. The recipes are available in a series of videos, Mama Carol’s Mi Rancho Kitchen, which can be viewed on the Mi Rancho website and YouTube.

“We developed THINcredibles for weight-conscious customers who are interested in healthier eating,” said Carol Berber. “These thinner tortillas are made using the same family recipe and attention to quality as all our products, but with half the calories. They are great for tacos, tostadas, enchiladas, homemade chips and strips, and all the dishes you would make using regular corn tortillas, only with fewer calories.”

Like Mi Rancho’s other organic corn tortillas, THINcredibles are certified organic by the USDA and have been verified by the Non-GMO Project. They are gluten free and contain no saturated or trans fats.

THINcredibles will initially be offered in select retail outlets, including Raley’s, Bel Air, Nob Hill, Bristol Farms, Gelson’s Markets, Lunardi’s, Mollie Stone’s, and Oliver’s Market. Additional retailers will be added in the coming months.

About Mi Rancho

Mi Rancho® is an innovator in the specialty foods market specializing in tortillas and Mexican food products. Founded as a family-run Mexican bakery and grocery store in Oakland in 1939, Mi Rancho started to expand in the 1950s, providing tortillas to local restaurants. Today the company remains family owned and operated by the third generation of the Berber family, with plans of succession to the fourth generation currently working within the company. Mi Rancho produces 4.5 million tortillas each day or 1.3 billion tortillas each year, serving various segments including foodservice, retail, industrial, and international. Despite Mi Rancho’s growth, the company is still operated with a passion for excellence and a commitment to produce the best quality tortillas made from local California ingredients.

