People Counting System Market: Recent Market Trends and Projected Market Size by 2017 – 2022

The global people counting system market is growing because of the high accuracy and reliability in monitoring and counting entrance and exit traffic separately, while excluding carts, children, and strollers. People counting system consists of people counter device that measures the number and direction of people traversing any entrance or a passage per unit time. This device is widely used in the entrances of buildings to record the total number of visitors. People counting systems have usage in different industry domains. Along with high adoption of cloud and internet of things the global people accounting system is growing explosively. The adoption of global people counting system market is used mostly in crowded places such as shopping malls and concerts, other than their conventional job of calculating footfall, they are used for crowd management and monitoring of high-traffic areas. Their additional uses include fire management and energy usage optimization.

The global people counting system is segmented on the basis of position, type, connectivity, product and application. The connectivity segment sub-segmented into wired and wireless connectivity. The wireless technology is low cost, reloadable bidirectional in or out movement detector. The key advantages of wireless technology simultaneous multiple target detection, smart passage recognition (e.g., detects stops, direction change and turning back).

The prominent players in the global People Counting System Market are Iris GmbH, ShopperTrak, Retail Next, Inc., Axis Communication AB, FLIR Systems, HELLA Aglaia Mobile Vision GmbH, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd, IEE S.A., Eurotech SpA and Traf-sys, Inc. among others.

The global people counting system market has been segmented on the basis of type, connectivity, product, application and region. On the basis of type, the market is classified into unidirectional and bidirectional. By connectivity, the market is categorized into wired and wireless connectivity. Horizontal beam counting system and overhead counting system are the products manufactured to serve rising need of measurement of increasing customer traffic. On basis of application, the global people counting system consists of transportation, retail, banking & finance, hospitality, sports & entertainment, government and others.

Regional analysis for global people counting system market is studied in different geographic regions as Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of world. The study reveals that North America region would evolve as a leader in global people counting system market. The presence of large number of retail outlets in the country especially U.S. and Canada is driving high growth in the North America region. However, growing e-commerce industry and increasing market penetration of cloud technology is expected to hamper the people counting system market growth in coming future. Asia-Pacific is expected to witness high growth in the forecast period and projected to grow with approximately 16% CAGR during the forecast period.

The global people counting system market is expected to reach USD ~1,100 million by 2022, growing with approximately 14% of CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

By Type, unidirectional people counting system is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2022.

By Connectivity, Wireless is expected to grow with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2016-2022.

North America is expected to dominate the market of people counting system market throughout the forecast period.

By Application- Transportation sector is dominating the market and is expected to reach USD 300 million by the end of 2022.

