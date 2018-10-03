Island Comfort Air Conditioning Presents Check to Boys & Girls Club

Island Comfort Air Conditioning is pleased to announce they recently presented a $2,000 check to the Boys & Girls Club Lihue Clubhouse. More than 125 members of this chapter of the Boys & Girls Club were in attendance.

The professional team at Island Comfort Air Conditioning recognize the importance of supporting their local community and giving back to generate positive customer relations. They also realize how important children are to the future and want to do what they can to support them as they grow up and mature. Over the past year, the company has not only made this donation to the local Boys & Girls Club, but they have provided more than $150,000 in donations, as well as air conditioning for several local schools and churches.

Island Comfort Air Conditioning takes great pride in providing quality installation, maintenance, and repairs. They strive to ensure every home and business is as comfortable as possible, regardless of what the weather is like outside.

Anyone interested in learning about how the company supports their local community can find out more by visiting the Island Comfort Air Conditioning website or by calling 1-808-214-9600.

About Island Comfort Air Conditioning: Island Comfort Air Conditioning is a full-service HVAC company serving homes and businesses throughout Kauai. They provide air conditioning installation, maintenance, and repairs to ensure units are fully operational at all times. The company enjoys giving back to the local community and providing support for the area.