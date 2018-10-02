Mobile Security Market Global Market – Segmentation, Application, Technology, Analysis and Forecast 2018 to 2022

Mobile Security Global Market – Overview

The Global Mobile Security Market is growing with the rapid pace; mainly due to the rising incidents of Mobile Malware, SMS Spam, Cyber Applications, illegal taping of voice call, phishing and SMS phishing, or smishing etc. According to a recent study report published by the Market Research Future, The global market of Mobile Security is booming and expected to gain prominence over the forecast period. The market is projected to demonstrate a spectacular growth by 2022, surpassing its previous growth records in terms of value with a striking CAGR during the anticipated period (2016 – 2022).

The Global Mobile Security Market is driven by the growing usage of smartphones and various apps, growing technology addiction for improving lifestyle, and rise in data security threats such as cyber-attacks among others. On the other hand, technology limitation, lack of awareness about technical threats via internet are some of the factors hindering the growth of Mobile Security (mSecurity) Market. The Mobile Security market is highly competitive due to the increase in web based applications and Government funding towards secured centrally connected systems.

Mobile devices have become inseparable part of our lives enabling more convenient communication, online content downloading and sharing. Owing to the consumerization culture, mobile computing has evolved beyond imagination. As the connectivity, functionality and flexibility increased, security risk becomes insuperable. However, mobile security (mSecurity) is still in its nascent stage as compared to the traditional forms of endpoint computing.

Mobile phone today, are performing functions same as of a PC/ Laptop including data sharing, money translation, etc. at the same speed with the convenience of mobility. Emerging innovations in mobile the mobile industry are prompting the advancements in mobile networks. A vague statistics indicates that Mobile networks across the globe generate more than 86 Exabyte of traffic annually.

Get Sample Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1192

Keywords

IBM Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), ABB ltd (Switzerland), Cisco Systems, Schneider Electric (France), Rockwell Automation (US), Dell In, Bayshore Networks (US) and Kaspersky labs (Russia) Symantec Corporation (U.S.), Microsoft corporation (U.S.), Google Inc. (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.), AVG Technologies (Netherlands), Intel security group (U.S.), Kaspersky Lab (Russia), Apple Inc. (U.S.), AT&T Inc. (U.S.), and Verizon Communication Inc. (U.S.) are some of the prominent players profiled in MRFR Analysis and are at the forefront of competition in the Global Mobile Security Market.

Industry News

Oct. 2017 – The Department of Homeland Security (DHS – US) addressing the need to approach mobile cyber security differently than traditional IT security has invested $8.6 million in to five research and development projects designed to boost mobile application security (Mobile Security R&D program) for the government.

30 Oct. 2017 – Gemalto, one of the leaders in digital security, has supplied Emirates NBD, a leading Middle East banking group, with Gemalto Mobile Suite that offers robust security and an enhanced end user experience across all its digital channels. Highlights of the Gemalto platform include the ‘Smart Pass’ service, which speeds the authentication of digital banking transactions by eliminating the need for customers to wait for an OTP (One Time Password) via SMS.

Mobile Security Global Market – Competitive Analysis

The Market of Mobile Security appears to be highly competitive. To maintain their market position and to drive the market growth, various dynamic and diversified international organizations, domestic organizations and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. Market leaders are innovating continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. Major players are investing on internal R&D and, most of all, in acquiring other firms. Prominent vendors of Mobile Security targeting to invest more in technology and research and development activities to innovate their already existing products. The rising government funding is also expected to motivate key companies to invent new Mobile Security modules that match the changing trends and needs across the globe. These players possess state of art R&D labs and strong sales and distribution network which have helped them to gain leadership position in the market. An ever-increasing emphasis has been observed among Mobile Security Equipment industry marketers on inbound lead generation over branding-oriented efforts.

Mobile Security Global Market – Segmentation

The Mobile Security Market can be segmented in to 4 key dynamics for the convenience of the report and enhanced understanding;

Segmentation by Methods: Comprises Multi-Factor Authentication, Containerized Deployment, Data Encryption and Software.

Segmentation by Application: Comprises Consumer Electronics, Healthcare, Telecommunication, Education and Government, Aerospace & Defence, Banking & Finance among others.

Segmentation by Threat Type: Comprises Mobile Malware, Eavesdropping, Unauthorized Access, Theft & Loss, and Unlicensed Application among others.

Segmentation by Regions: Comprises Geographical regions – North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the World.

Get Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/mobile-security-market-1192

Mobile Security Global Market – Regional Analysis

North-America is dominating the Global Mobile Security Market with the largest market share and therefore accounting for astronomical amounts and is expected to grow over its previous growth records by 2022. Mobile Security Market in Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR during 2016 to 2022 due to rise in IT technology and growing population which is increasing the demand for secured smartphones and tablets in the region. The European market for Mobile Security Market is expected to grow at a considerable CAGR (2016-2022).

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Contact

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312