Residential and Commercial Property under Land Pooling Policy in K1 Zone

Advance living spaces under the Land Pooling Policy has been approved and provided by the Delhi Development Authority. People around the country are always in search of an affordable living where they can spend a comfortable life with their family members and provide them with security. Under LPP, large areas are constructed by the private builders with the approval of the government entity. This has resulted in the affordable residential township that offers a range of apartments from 1BHK to studios.

With an aim to provide housing for all, MPD 2021 has divided major zones in Delhi in order to shift the population in the prescribed zones. These zones will provide world-class infrastructure and designs that will reflect the modern day technology. Prices are the major attraction among the people of Delhi because they are within the budget of the middle-class person. People having low salaries can dream to have their own home in the smart cities where they can live the high-class life and enjoy the healthy living with their family members.

Delhi K1 Zone forms Dwarka sub-city and it is spread over 6515 etc area. This zone is easily connected to the nearest healthcare centres, educational facilities, sports facilities, markets, and transportation. K1 zone has the close proximity to the Dwarka 21 metro station, IGI Airport, and NH-8, thus, connectivity to the other locations is an ease. There are countless features of the K 1 zone, this is the reason investors and the builders are attracted towards it.

K zone has split into two zones, one is DDA K1 Zone and other is the K2 zone. The former is close to the international football stadium and the golf course. The time has come to invest in the world-class projects by the reputed construction companies and enjoy the comfortable living at affordable rates.

Website: http://www.ddak1zone.com/

Contact: +91 9015-706-706