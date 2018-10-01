Particle Grade ZnO Market : Demand Rate with Regional outlook, Applications, Consumer Profiles & Forecast 2026

Worldwide Market Reports added Latest Research Report titled “Particle Grade ZnO Market – Size, Share, Outlook, and Forecast till 2026″ to its Large Report database.

Particle grade zinc oxide is an inorganic compound that is insoluble in water. It is has wide applications in the fields of rubber, electronics, medicines, glass, coating, printing, and surface treatment. Moreover, it is used as an additive in many products including plastics, ceramics, cement, paints, ointments, adhesives, fire retardants, and first-aid tapes. These particle grade ZnO can be produced by three main processes, which include indirect process, direct process, and wet chemical process.

Major factors driving growth of particle grade ZnO market include increasing research and development activities, rising penetration of zinc oxide in various end-user industries such as rubber industry, ceramics, personal care and others, and antibacterial properties. Moreover, increasing government approval regarding the usage of zinc oxide for UV protection in skin care products and increased usage of zinc oxide in baby products is expected to boost growth of particle grade ZnO market over the forecast period.

However, toxicity due to high concentrations of zinc oxide is a major factor that is expected to restrain the growth of global particle grade ZnO market.

Key Developments in Particle Grade ZnO Market

Key players are adopting various strategies such as mergers, acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, collaborations, partnerships, approvals, and joint ventures to retain its position in the particle grade ZnO market. On December 8, 2017, American Zinc Recycling LLC announced the purchase of its 10% stake in its wholly-owned subsidiary American Zinc Recycling Corp. by a subsidiary of Glencore plc.

In December 2017, Umicore announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Materia´s metathesis catalyst IP and business portfolio for a price of US$ 27 million. Also, Zinc Oxide LLC announced the acquisition of Zochem, a subsidiary of American Zinc Recycling LLC in 2017.

Moreover, in 2016, Zinc Oxide, LLC signed a distribution agreement with MICRO, SA DE CV. In 2017, Umicore announced that it has completed the transaction to acquire the heavy duty diesel and stationary emission control catalyst activities of Haldor Topsoe.

Some of the key players operating in the particle grade ZnO market include US Zinc, Zochem, Umicore, Chemet, Zinc Nacional, Zinc Oxide LLC, Silox, GH Chemicals, Rubamin, Grillo, Pan-Continental Chemical, Mario Pilato, Brueggemann, A-Esse, Hakusui, Seyang, Yongchang, Longli, and Zhongse.

