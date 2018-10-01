CBCT Systems Market Development, Market Trend, Segmentation and Forecast 2026

Cone Beam Computed Tomography (CBCT) system is a recent scanning and imaging technique. CBCT imaging technique was initially used for angiography and dental imaging, but recently its applications has been widened to mammography and radiotherapy guidance. An x-ray source and a detector are fixed to a rotating gantry to capture an image. Source of an ionizing radiation of cone shape or divergent pyramidal shape is projected through the center of the area of interest onto a detector on the other side. With this technique, 3D image is reconstructed and data is acquired which is then used for diagnosis. In 2015, application of CBCT systems expanded to breast imaging through Koning Breast Computed Tomography (KBCT). Food and Drug Administration approved KBCT in 2015 for diagnosing breast cancer.

According to worldwide estimates of WHO in 2012, periodontal diseases were found in around 15-20% of adults between 35-44 years of age. Severe periodontal diseases can lead to the permanent loss of teeth. AS per WHO, from 2011-2014, in United States there were around 31.6% cases found with untreated dental caries. According to a study published by NCBI in 2016, around 95% of the Indian population suffers from periodontal disease. Furthermore, according to study, by American Cancer Society, in 2017, around 252,710 new cases of breast cancer were diagnosed and registered. Geriatric population is more affected by dental problems all over the world. Rapidly growing geriatric population worldwide and increasing prevalence of breast cancer are driving the CBCT systems market. Along with this, rise in prevalence of periodontal diseases, increasing cases of tooth decaying due to changed lifestyle and high rate of tooth loss are the factors which are fuelling the CBCT systems market. Furthermore, enhancements in the CBCT system access and its practical utility in the field of mammography and radiotherapy along with dentistry, is projected to boost the CBCT systems market during the forecast period. As per WHO estimates in 2012, globally around 30% people aged 65-74, suffered from tooth loss problems due to various periodontal diseases. Although, the radiation exposure from CBCT systems is lower than other conventional CT systems, dental CBCT system emits high amount of radiation than other x-ray techniques. Radiation exposure is growing concern all over the world which is likely to hamper the CBCT system market. High cost of diagnostic procedures is another factor which may slow the growth of CBCT systems market.

CBCT systems market can be segmented by application and end users. Based on applications, CBCT systems market can be bifurcated into dental and non-dental applications. Dental applications can be further subsegmented into Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, Implantology, Orthodontic, Endodontic and others. Non-dental applications can be further subsegmented into radiology, ENT and others. By end users, CBCT systems market can be segmented into hospitals & clinics and diagnostics centers.

Region wise, the global CBCT systems market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is leading the CBCT systems market owing to the increasing prevalence of oral problems. CBCT systems are being sold in United States since early 2000’s and are used by radiologists and dental professionals for diagnosis of various diseases and other clinical applications such as diagnosis of dental caries (cavities), endodontic (root canal) diagnosis, dental implant planning, evaluation of the jaws and face, diagnosis of dental trauma, visualization of abnormal teeth, and cleft palate assessment. Asia-pacific is the fastest growing market and is projected to show highest growth during the forecast period due to increased expenditure on healthcare.

Key players in the CBCT systems market are Danaher Corporation, Planmeca Group, Carestream Dental, DENTSPLY SIRONA, VATECH, CEFLA, Asahi Roentgen, ACTEON GROUP, J. MORITA CORPORATION, and Genoray. Major players are introducing new products with technological advancements to increase their market share. They also engage in different growth strategies, such as acquisitions, mergers, collaborations, partnerships, and agreements, to gain competitive advantage. Prominent players are creating cost effective CBCT systems for developing countries with technological advancements to gain up hand in the emerging market.

