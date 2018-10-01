2018-2023 Electronic Stability Control Industry Focuses on the Top Players & Trend Analysis

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is highly effective in helping the driver maintain control of the car, thereby avoiding or reducing the severity of crashes. Electronic Stability Control (ESC) is a technology that improves the vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction.

Over the next five years, we projects that Electronic Stability Control (ESC) will register a 3.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 13100 million by 2023, from US$ 10700 million in 2017.

In the coming years, the increasing demand for luxury cars in the regions such as Europe and Asia-Pacific, mainly in China, India and Japan, is expected to drive the market. Sustainable growth in the electronic stability control system market will largely depend upon upcoming legislations in various countries. ESC systems are mandatory in developed countries, while legislations in developing countries are rapidly catching up creating high growth opportunities.

Globally, the Electronic Stability Control industry market is concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Electronic Stability Control is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like Bosch, Continental, TRW Automotive, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Electronic Stability Control and related services. At the same time, Europe, occupied 32.67% production market share in 2015, is remarkable in the global Electronic Stability Control industry because of their market share and technology status of Electronic Stability Control.

This report studies the global market, top players:

Bosch

Continental

TRW Automotive

Denso

Aisin

Delphi Automotive

Hyundai Mobis

Autoliv

Knorr-Bremse

Mando

WABCO

Hitachi

Johnson Electric

Split by Product Types, with sales, revenue, price, market share of each type, can be divided into

Vehicle Stability Control

Motorcycle Stability Control

Split by applications, this report focuses on sales, market share and growth rate in each application, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Others

In Europe and North America, ESC systems are well-established and have a high penetration rate. The use of these systems is also growing significantly in the Asia-Pacific and ROW regions, due to the increase in the consumer purchasing power and their preference for better safety measures and the introduction of legislation and policy framework mandating the installation of safety equipment in cars. Developing countries such as India, Russia, Brazil, and Mexico are expected to show a high growth rate in the demand for ESC systems.The consumption volume of Electronic Stability Control is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will always be some uncertain in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of Electronic Stability Control industry may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of Electronic Stability Control is still promising.

Major Points in Table of Content:

