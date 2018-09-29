Kplintl.com – The Role of Fluoroaromatics in the Chemical Process

New Delhi, India: KPL International brings to Indian industries and manufacturers, fluoro aromatics that can improve the efficiency and quality of end products while being friendly to the environment as well. The substance and compound are active and can be used in a wide range of industries.

Fluoro aromatics are used in a wide range of industries and are especially useful towards making products for crop care, and medications and drugs, among other products. These substances can enhance the life cycle of any given drug and provide more efficient drugs that can address the right issues. The use of fluoroaromatics towards the making of medications result in the creation and manufacturing of more potent medications. The substance is used in other industries as well. Fluoroaromatics also do not produce any waste and hence any manufacturing process relating to their use is environmentally friendly. The products thus created are also cheaper and more affordable for the end consumers.

Many leading chemical suppliers of chemicals offers fluoroaromatics apart from the pharmaceutical and agriculture industry, they are also used in the making of liquid crystals and polymers. KPL International is a leading supplier of chemicals in India and offers good quality fluoro aromatics and agrochemicals that are sourced from leading International brands and manufacturers. Further research and development efforts provide for substances that can also be modified and can be used for creating or improving the quality of other products. As of now, more than 30,000 products are benefited from fluoro aromatics.

Fluorochemicals and polymer processing additives have enhanced the quality of agrochemicals and other products to a large extent. Agricultural compounds and products made by using fluoroaromatics offer better crystallization, distillation and absorption properties and effects. The safe substance can also offer better crop protection benefits. The drugs made by using them have more controlled actions can fight the disease-causing agents better and hit the targets within the body specifically. Fluoro aromatics have also been introduced in the glass, diamond, mining, and microelectronics industry and are a preferred additive toward the manufacturing of a wide range of synthetic-rubber products and plastics.

Talking to media men at a recently held conference in New Delhi, the spokesperson of the company said “We aim to bring to India and to Indian industries well-researched products that can offer a wide range of benefits while being affordable. The use of fluoroaromatics is bound to increase in the near future as the substance has many beneficial properties and provides for better and more efficient product”.

About KPL

KPL International Limited was established around two decades ago. The ISO-certified supplies of a wide range of chemical and Engineering goods are also certified and recognized by the Government of India. The reputed supplier specializes in providing advanced chemicals, chemicals, engineering products, gases, polymers, waxes, paper, minerals, pigments, metals and other goods/products to the Indian industry.