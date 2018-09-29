Cloud Computing Market Increase In The Adoption Of Mobile Learning

​Cloud computing is an integral part of computer infrastructure and is a software based model that enables access to collective pools of configurable resources such as application, storage, computer networks and services. Cloud computing involves minimal effort of the management and allow users to process and store data in a private or public cloud. Advancement in technology has resulted in the adoption of cloud computing in the education sector. Cloud computing has led to the growth in usage of learning analytics. The educational sector has been prospering with rise in popularity of various platforms such as mobile computing, cloud computing, and big data. Enhanced usage of e-learning tools such as learning content management system (LCMS) and learning management system (LMS) are the triggers in formulating content for education and training learners. Reduction in the cost of ownership with the use of e-learning tools is expected to drive the growth of the cloud computing market in the educational sector. Increase in the adoption of mobile learning is expected to contribute to the growth of the cloud computing market in the educational sector over the forecast period. Usage of smartphones, iPods, Kindle, and Chrome books have helped in the development of cloud computing in the educational sector. Cloud enabled learning has facilitated educators to keep track of the activities of the students. Improvement of learning technologies with the integration of modern technologies such as collaborative learning and blended learning is likely to fuel the growth of the cloud computing market in educational sector. Trending ideas such as Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) coupled with the development of IT infrastructure have helped in the improvement of learning experiences for both trainers and students.

The cloud computing market in the educational sector has been bifurcated by deployment and services. By deployment, the market is segmented into IaaS (Infrastructure as a Service), SaaS (Software as a Service), and PaaS (Platform as a Service). SaaS held majority of the market share of the cloud computing technologies in the educational sector in 2016 and it is expected to retain its dominance over the forecast period. SaaS applications run easily and do not require any kind of software downloads or installations and helps in effective management of operating systems, applications, and data storage. Escalation in the use of on-premise applications for educational institutions is likely to drive the SaaS segment in the coming years. By deployment, the cloud computing technologies market in the educational sector has been segregated into hybrid, community, private, and public. Public deployment accounted for dominant market share and is likely to hold its position till the end of the forecast period. Advantages of cloud computing such as ease of implementation and better efficiency is predicted to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Geographically, the cloud computing market in the educational sector is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America held the dominant share of the cloud computing market in the educational sector in 2016 and is likely to retain its dominance over the forecast period. Significant presence of cloud computing vendors has helped drive the growth prospects of the cloud computing market in the educational sector in this region. Rise in adoption of cloud computing solutions for the educational sector in the form of education quality, data sharing, and in email systems have helped the development in the educational sector. Growth of consumer electronics have facilitated enhanced usage of tablets, laptops, and e-readers, which in turn has propelled the demand for cloud computing in the educational sector in this region. China and India are potential markets for cloud computing in the educational sector owing to rise in penetration of smart education technologies.

Rise in demand from educational institutions along with improvement of digital infrastructure have led to intense competition between global players, Major players in the cloud computing market in the educational sector are Cisco Systems Inc., Instructure, Blackboard, Ellucian, NetApp Inc., Dell EMC, Salesforce.com, and Adobe Systems, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.