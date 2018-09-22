Gheegle Baby, the leading brand has launched the new baby hooded towel bath set

(September 22, 2018) – Realizing the increasing demand of parents for bathing products for their little ones, Gheegle Baby, the renowned and top-notch brand for babies has launched the newest selection of baby bath sets, that includes the unique and fun-filled baby hooded towel range. This brand aims to offer only high-quality products, that are safe for babies and toddlers, and hence this new product collection also contains organic, earth friendly items, perfect for nurturing little ones with. These products are available now on the reputed online marketplace, Amazon.

The Baby Bath Set includes all superior organic baby products, from a bamboo baby hooded towel with bamboo washcloth, a durable polyester mesh laundry bag, and a unique BPA-FREE baby rinse cup that includes a flexible silicone lid for tear-free baths. Customers can also use these products as perfect baby shower gifts. The hooded towel that is an integral part of this set is made of 100% all organic bamboo material that is ultra-soft and highly absorbent sure to bring warmth and comfort to babies after bath time. The bamboo hooded towel and washcloth are also naturally hypoallergenic, antibacterial and odor resistant, making it gentle and safe for the skin of our little munchkins!

Be it for trips or at home, the mesh laundry bag that comes with this set collection is quite functional. It is durable and breathable, and made of wash and dry safe polyester mesh that is ideal for keeping your baby’s tiny items such as small socks or mittens together during laundry for easy sorting. Never lose another baby sock again! Lastly, the BPA-FREE baby rinse cup is something to look forward to! Babies and toddlers do not like water or shampoo getting in their eyes during bathing. The soft silicone flexible lid gently contours your baby’s head, pouring a gentle stream of water allowing for tear-free rinsing and a happier bath time! In case customers want to use this collection as baby gift set, it come in lovely gift box!

The brand prioritizes customer experience, thus if satisfaction is not met, all Gheegle Baby products can be returned for a full refund at any time, no questions asked, through Amazon.

