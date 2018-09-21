Wedding Planner Sydney

https://www.dreammakersweddings.com.au

If you’re looking for a Wedding Planner or Wedding Day Coordinator, look no further. Located in Sydney, our passionate and experienced Wedding Planners at the Dream Makers specialise in Wedding Planning and Wedding Day Coordination and can assist you with every detail of your wedding. We put in the long hours and meticulously go through all your wedding day plans with a fine-comb. Call us perfectionists if you will. Whether it’s finding you that perfect wedding ceremony venue or coordinating your whole wedding day, having a Dream Makers Wedding Planner and Wedding Day Coordinator will guarantee your wedding day a success.

So what is the difference between a Wedding Planner and Wedding Day Coordinator?

Let’s keep this simple. Planning a wedding is no easy task and with all the choices on Instagram and Pinterest, we understand couples can feel overwhelmed. A Dream Makers Wedding Planner can help reign in your ideas and offer practical and logical Wedding Planning advice whilst a Dream Makers Wedding Day Coordinator can help set up your decorations at your ceremony and reception venues, coordinate and guide suppliers on your wedding day; all the physical behind-the-scenes help to make your wedding day as stress free as possible.

Getting married in Sydney? Give us a call

Our Wedding Planners and Wedding Coordinators plan and coordinate weddings throughout Sydney, the Hunter Valley, Southern Highlands, Blue Mountains, Port Stephens and the Central Coast. A Dream Makers Wedding Planner has extensive experience in planning and coordinating all types of events including exceptional weddings, from outdoor beach side weddings to intimate gatherings in and around Sydney. Our specialised Wedding Planning and Wedding Day Coordination packages can be tailored to suit every couple’s wedding day requirements.

Need help with colour choices and decor?

Included in our wedding services is Wedding Styling and Design. Our Wedding Stylists can recommend the perfect wedding centrepieces and props to suit your wedding vision.