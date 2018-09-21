SMS Firewall Market Lucrative Opportunites across Globe

​Short Message Service (SMS) firewall solutions are used by organizations to actively safeguard the network and subscribers by monitoring all live traffic and filtering it for effective protection and monetization. SMS firewall market includes both SMS firewall and filtering solutions, provided by vendors to network operators. In 2013 Communications Fraud Control Association published a report and revealed that US$ 1.6 billion was lost by MNOs to SMS faking and spoofing, and US$ 2.2 billion was lost due to Denial of Service (DoS) and spamming. SMS firewall helps in monitor, detect, block and report unwanted incoming SMS traffic.

As per the study, traffic in Application to Person (A2P) SMS has almost doubled in the past four years Companies are also using application to person (A2P) SMS excessively for mobile marketing. In A2P messaging, an SMS message is sent from an application to a mobile subscriber but in the current scenario customers receive illicit text messages, which may negatively affect business operations. Increased adoption of Application to Person (A2P) messaging, increasing focus on preventing revenue loss, growing security and privacy concerns across the globe, and stringent government regulations are some of the major drivers in the SMS Firewall Market. Also lack of technical expertise in the building of firewalls and programming irregularities are expected to be a major restrain in the SMS firewall growth.

SMS Firewall Market can be categorized on the basis of SMS type into Application to Person (A2P Messaging) and Person to Application (P2A Messaging). On the basis of messaging platform, SMS firewall can be categorized into cloud based and traditional platform. On the basis of Service type, SMS firewall can be categorized into professional services and managed services. On the basis of organization size, SMS firewall can be categorized into large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises also called (SMEs). On basis of industry vertical, SMS firewall can be categorized into BFSI (Banking, Financial Services and Insurance), Government, Media and Entertainment, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Telecom and IT, Automotive and many more. On the basis of geography, the global SMS Firewall is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Among the SMS type in SMS firewall market, Application to Person (A2P) messaging is witnessing a strong growth across enterprise and demand is much more in the industry verticals including finance, healthcare, ecommerce, banking, and travel. Also there is increasing trend of adoption of the cloud based solutions especially in small and medium sized enterprise segments (SMEs) due to less cost, less infrastructure maintenance and more flexibility.

Managed services have become a high-growth segment in the market and expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Managed services are being provided to help end-users configure and deploy software and applications on their premises. North America holds the largest market share in SMS firewall market mainly due to large scale adoption and implementation of SMS firewall solutions by Mobile Network Operator (MNOs) and telecom operators. Asia Pacific regions (APAC) is expected to have highest growth rate due to large mobile subscriber base and growing adoption of SMS Firewall solutions to safeguard mobile networks from unwanted SMS traffic.

The key players in the SMS firewall market include Mahindra Comviva, Symsoft, AMD Telecom S.A, SAP, Cellusys, Anam Technologies Ltd, BICS, Syniverse Technologies, Tata Communications Limited, Infobip ltd., Route Mobile Limited, Syniverse Technologies, LLC, Twilio Inc., Openmind Networks, Mobileum, Cloudmark, Inc., Tango Telecom, Global Wavenet Limited. Due to unceasingly increasing subscriber base, the vendors in the SMS Firewall market are becoming increasingly competitive and investing in the product development to offer better security services in the text message segment.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.