Potassium bicarbonate is an odorless, colorless, slightly basic, noncombustible, and a salty substance. Potassium bicarbonate is also well-known as potassium acid carbonate, or potassium hydrogen carbonate. Potassium bicarbonate’s empirical formula is KHCO3. Potassium carbonate is formed, as a result of reaction between carbon dioxide and potassium carbonate, and then recrystalizing it. All equipments used from production to packaging of potassium bicarbonate are dedicated exclusively for it. Potassium bicarbonate is stable under normal conditions. Potassium bicarbonate contains no toxic chemicals. According to United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA), potassium bicarbonate is classified as a food ingredient, “generally recognized as safe” (GRAS). Potassium bicarbonate is not listed as carcinogen or potential carcinogen. Potassium bicarbonate is water soluble and dissolves quickly. Potassium bicarbonate has thermal stability up to 350º F. Potassium bicarbonate is very rarely found in its natural form, i.e. the mineral called as kalicinite. Potassium bicarbonate is naturally present in humans, animals, plants and virtually all living organisms. Potassium bicarbonate is necessary for variou s normal function of human body, especially beating of heart. Potassium bicarbonate is less caustic than hydroxides and carbonates.

Potassium bicarbonate can be used as a convenient source of carbon dioxide in baking applications. Additionally, potassium bicarbonate is used as a handy source of potassium and it also acts as a corrosion inhibitor. Potassium bicarbonate has wide range of end uses. Potassium bicarbonate is used as a dry powder in fire extinguisher. Moreover, potassium bicarbonate is used in various agricultural applications such as, it can be used to correct soil pH, and reduce soil acidity.

Potassium bicarbonate can also be used as an agriculture fertilizer and can be used as a fungicide in organic farming and can act as a potential replacement for copper and sulfur for some plants. Potassium bicarbonate is an effective catalyst.

Potassium bicarbonate has multiple applications in pharmaceutical and food industry. In the food industry, potassium bicarbonate is used as an additive in wine making. Potassium bicarbonate is a common ingredient in club soda, where it is used to soften the effect of effervescence. Potassium bicarbonate is often added to packaged drinking water to affect taste.

The antifungal properties of potassium bicarbonate, the shift towards organic farming, increasing health disorders such as osteoporosis especially in women, increasing usage of potassium bicarbonate in various medical applications, and many other uses are expected to drive the demand for potassium bicarbonate in the next few years. However, potassium carbonate and potassium bicarbonate has same medicinal applications, for example, both of these compounds are used for treatment of disorder known as hypokalemia, caused due to low level of potassium in blood. Additionally, the price of potassium bicarbonate is higher than the price of potassium carbonate. Both these factors can act as a restraining factor for the growth of potassium bicarbonate market on global front.

As China is the major producer of potassium bicarbonate, Asian region leads the production of potassium bicarbonate. North America is the second largest producer of potassium bicarbonate followed by Western Europe. Consumption wise Asia is largest consumer of potassium bicarbonate, followed by Europe and North America respectively. The potassium bicarbonate market is predicted to grow at a single digit CAGR from 2014 to 2020.

Some of the major companies operating in the global potassium bicarbonate market are Wentong Potassium Salt Group Co. Ltd., CellMark USA, LLC., GFS Chemicals Inc., Church & Dwight Co. Inc., Noah Technologies, Kudos Blends Limited, and KRONOX Lab Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

