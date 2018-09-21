Ok Bit Ltd’s investment program launch news has been driving investors crazy

London, United Kingdom, August 26, 2018 – The steeply rising price of Bitcoin has drawn everyone’s attention and people are looking for safe, reliable and promising ways of investing into this digital currency. In such circumstances, when Ok Bit Ltd rolled out its friendly and guaranteed investment program, investors could not remain patient. They are flocking together in large numbers almost every day on Ok Bit’s online investment platform that is empowered by Bitcoin trading. The company has announced that they will invest funds in Bitcoin trading and distribute the profit to its members every hour.

Investors could not resist themselves when they heard that the profit would be credited in their account every hour. This was the next big thing they were hearing after the BTC news that shook the world. According to the spokesperson, they have an investment plan which requires a minimum deposit of just $35. “This is a type of investment amount that everyone can afford. And they are opting for this plan out of their curiosity and also to see how they will get profit every hour in their account,” states the spokesperson. Once investors are assured of the guaranteed hourly profit, they certainly choose to invest larger sums to multiply their wealth as fast as they could.

The launch news of the company’s investment program has already influenced many new as well as traditional investors. The spokesperson states that there are many of them who want to have a better knowledge about the hourly profits. For the benefit of all such wary investors, the spokesperson explains that they have Bitcoin trading specialists with them who have an in-depth knowledge of the cryptocurrency markets. These Bitcoin trading experts smartly invest money of the investors on different cryptocurrencies, so that the maximum profit could be earned. Since digital trades take place 24 hours a day, it is possible to earn profits every hour from the rising price of Bitcoin or other cryptocurrencies. The same profit is credited to every investor’s account on an hourly basis.

Opening an account with Ok Bit Ltd is a simple process and they accept deposits via multiple modes. One can choose a preferred payment method to deposit money and can choose an investment plan to start earning money every hour. Ok Bit Ltd also offers an opportunity to earn a referral income and this doesn’t require any minimum deposit amount. Interested investors can also take help of their investment calculator that gives a perfect idea of the profit that one can earn after investing a particular amount of money on Ok Bit’s online investment program.

They already have more than thousand accounts on their platform and to open an account with them, one can visit the website https://okbithour.com/?ref=zxc10.

About Ok Bit Ltd

Ok Bit Hour LTD focuses on regular investors, and helps them to use the ever-changing new cryptocurrency market of reverse investment with the help of Blockchain. The company has a team of highly qualified professionals who have in-depth knowledge of operations with cryptocurrencies and digital assets in general. The company aims at closing the gap between the part of the flow market and investors by making simple, clear payment plans and ensuring an established return on each investment by the discerning investors.

For Media Inquiries

Contact Person: Johnston Jude

Company: Ok Bit Ltd

Email: admin@okbithour.com

Website: http://www.okbithour.com