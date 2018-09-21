EMI Shielding Materials Market by Regions,Types And Analysis Of Trends to 2018 – 2026

Electromagnetic interference (EMI) shielding materials are used to surround electronic devices with materials to guard them against such electromagnetic frequencies caused by other electronic devices. EMI shielding materials are used in devices such as smartphones, drones, global positioning systems (GPSs), and music players. The electromagnetic frequencies emitted by electronic devices are also harmful to human beings. Hence, the use of EMI shielding materials is important. Some of the EMI shielding materials include laminates, metals, conductive coatings, and paints.

Expansion of telecommunications industry drive demand for EMI shielding materials

In the telecommunications industry, EMI shielding materials are used in communication towers, wires and cables, server rooms, and related instrumentation primarily to avoid loss of information due to interference caused by EMI. Loss of information is also a concern when towers and cables are exposed to extreme environmental conditions such as adverse temperatures and strong winds. The telecommunications industry has been growing at a consistent pace in the last few years. Rise in the number of smartphones and increase in use of Internet have led to major developments in the telecommunications industry. Therefore, it has become more important to ensure that high amount of electromagnetic signals sent by these devices do not interfere with each other.

Regulatory guidelines to negatively affect consumption of EMI shielding materials

EMI radiation is harmful to the human health and hence, strict regulations have been implemented to protect humans from excessive exposure to EMI radiations. Similarly, radiation can affect workings of nearby electronic devices. In industries such as aerospace and military, improper working of electronic devices can cause considerable damage to equipment, operations, and employees involved in the exercise. Hence, several regulations have been implemented to prevent mishaps. However, regulations are likely to slow down the development and innovation of advanced electronic devices. This, in turn, is projected to reduce the use of EMI shielding materials in various industries such as defense, electronics, telecommunications, aerospace, and health care.

Defense and high-end manufacturing to create opportunities for EMI shielding materials

The defense industry has always been an important market for EMI shielding materials. There are several equipment and devices in the defense industry which require EMI shielding materials. These include GPSs, radars, military satellites, and handheld communication devices. Along with the development of advanced weapons such as fighter aircraft, the number of devices communicating through electromagnetic signals have increased. This has made it pivotal to ensure that signals do not disrupt the workings of various military devices. Hence, demand for EMI shielding materials is expected to increase in the defense industry during the forecast period. The high-end manufacturing sector refers primarily to the use of EMI shielding materials in aerospace and defense equipment manufacturing sectors. In these sectors, it is crucial that electronic and electrical components work properly and that electromagnetic radiations of various components do not interfere with each other; therefore the demand for high-quality EMI shielding materials is expected to increase in this sector. High-end manufacturing also includes the use of EMI shielding materials in luxury automotive.

Limited threat to the EMI shielding materials market from substitutes

There are few substitutes for EMI shielding materials. Materials that are currently in use such as metals and conductive coatings work well. Hence, the only threat is from internal substitution due to the use of better technology or upgraded materials.

Conductive coatings and metals are extensively used materials in EMI shielding

In 2017, the conductive coatings segment dominated the market, followed by the metals segment. Conductive coatings can be used individually and in combination with other materials such as conductive plastics and metals; therefore, the consumption of these materials is high. In terms of application, the defense and electronics segment accounted for a considerable share of the market, followed by the automotive segment. Increase in use of electronic equipment by military and consumers has propelled the demand for EMI shielding materials by these segments. Based on region, Asia Pacific is a manufacturing hub for electronic equipment; therefore, it dominated the market in 2017. A large share of electronics are manufactured in countries such as China, Thailand, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam, and Singapore, and majority of these products are exported to countries outside Asia Pacific.

