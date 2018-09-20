Who are the Major Players in Internet Security Market?

Geographically, North America and Europe are the leading revenue contributors in internet security. The awareness level on consumer and corporate levels regarding threats associated with cyber-attacks is increasing and is paving the way for a change in security solutions. On the other hand growing adoption of threat security in Asia-pacific is an opportunities for the competitors to invest for the forecast period. In past years Asia-Pacific is rapidly developing as a potential market as an internet security solution provider. The regions like China, India and South east Asia countries are the major players behind the growth of the market.

Internet security service is segmented into software, hardware, and services. Among which, software has generated highest revenue and service segment is anticipated to grow at a highest rate for the forecast period. Among the technology segment, Authentication technology is the highest revenue, while cryptography technology is anticipated to grow at a highest rate, due to growing internet crimes. Wireless communication received wide spread acceptance, but it also facilitated data communications towards vulnerable internet threats. With respect to solution, the enterprises are adopting cloud-based services in order to execute business operations smoothly. The cloud based services use high authentication in the internet security solutions. The growing multi-national businesses would further increase cloud-based business operations in the near future.

https://industryarc.com/Report/15234/internet-security-market.html

Team of security professionals are executing efforts in evaluating vulnerabilities in older technologies. The advancement of new techniques and technologies of cyber security will increase new security threats and fuel the market for demand of security softwares.

World’s first Quantum Random Number Generator (QRNG) is a new technique, that will help to overcome the weakness of current encryption. The encrypted algorithm will allow blockchain to implement with unbreakable quantum security, and will be vital in sensitive area such as banking. Financial, defence, and social media.

The key companies operating in Global Internet Security Market are CyberArk Software, Cisco, IBM, Microsoft, and FireEye. CyberArk Software offer features including credential protection and management, session isolation and monitoring among others. IBM is classified for its IT security solutions, which comprises of mobile data network and endpoint solutions. IBM uses AI and cloud platforms to protect and detect threats. Microsoft provides numerous offerings to counter cybercrime starting from its prime Windows Defender productsto its cloud based Azure and online antivirus Office 360 security compliance centres.

The growing popularity of advanced analytics in threat intelligence systems are in developed countries will drive the demand for Internet Security market.

A.Internet Security Market – By Products & Services

1.Hardware

2.Software

3.Services

B.Internet Security Market – By Technologies

1.Authentication

1.1Access Control Technology

2.Content Filtering

3.Cryptography

C.Internet Security Market – By Security

1.Endpoint Security

2.Application Security

3.Content Security

4.Cloud Security

5.Wireless Security

6.Network Security

D.Internet Security Market – By Industry

1.BFSI

2.Retail

3.IT & Telecommunications

4.Government

5.Manufacturing

6.Education

7.Aerospace, Defence & Intelligence

8.Others

E.Internet Security Market – By Application

1.Identity and Access Management

2.Risk and Compliance Management

3.Unified Threat Management

4.Firewall

5.Antivirus And Antimalware

6.Intrusion Detection System

7.Security And Vulnerability Management

8.Disaster Recovery

9.Distributed Denial Of Service Mitigation

10.Web Filtering

11.Others

F.Internet Security Market By Geography (16+ countries)

G.Internet Security Market Entropy

H.Company Profiles

1.Check Point Software

2.Symantec

3.BAE Systems

4.Dell

5.HP

6.Intel Corporation

7.Company 7

8.Company 8

9.Company 9

10.Company 10

More than 10 companies are profiled in this report

I.Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

