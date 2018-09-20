Professional Mobile Radio Market 2018 – 2025 : Industry Share, Analysis, Growth And Forecast Report

20 September 2018: This report focuses on the global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
PMR refers to field radio communications systems that use portable, mobile, repeaters, base station, and dispatch console radios.
The high demand for PMR devices for public safety and mission critical applications primarily among government organizations will boost the growth prospects of this market during the forecast period.
In 2017, the global Professional Mobile Radio market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
- Airbus Group
- Harris
- JVCKenwood
- Motorola Solutions
- Thales
- Sepura
- Cartel Communication Systems
- Cisco
- Codan Radio
- EXACOM
- Hytera Communications
- PowerTrunk
- Simoco
- SITA
- Tait Communications
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
- TETRA
- DMR
- Others
Market segment by Application, split into
- Public Safety
- Commercial Applications
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
- United States
- Europe
- China
- Japan
- Southeast Asia
- India
- Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
- To analyze global Professional Mobile Radio status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
- To present the Professional Mobile Radio development in United States, Europe and China.
- To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
- To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Professional Mobile Radio are as follows:
- History Year: 2013-2017
- Base Year: 2017
- Estimated Year: 2018
- Forecast Year 2018 to 2025