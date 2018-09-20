Lipid Panel Test Market Size, Share, Growth Outlook and Geographical Analysis by 2023

Lipid panel test (LPT) or total lipid profile enables diagnosis of lipid disorders along with risk for CHDs. There is a high correlation between coronary heart diseases (CHD) with abnormal lipid levels. The test provides value for serum lipids such as total cholesterol, TG, HDL cholesterol, and VLDL.LPT market includes diagnostic services along with equipment and consumables such as analyzers, integrated systems, and lipid profile cassettes.

Moreover, other tests can also be deployed in addition for a CHD risk factor analysis such as apolipoprotein B (apo B) test. Apo B is a protein molecule, which primarily constitutes lipoproteins like VLDL & LDL. Apo B test is usually conducted under special circumstances along with an Apo A and routine lipid profile, which determines an individual’s risk of developing CHD, in cases where there is a family history of CHDs along with elevated triglyceride levels due to overactive lipid metabolism. The concentration of Apo A-I is directly proportional to HDL levels and is found to have a strong correlation with CHD.LPT also provides the ratio among different values for TC to HDL-C (TC/HDL-C) and the ratio of LDL-C to HDL-C (LDL-C/HDL-C) which can be used as markers for a risk factor analysis.

The evidence in favor of potential growth in the LPT market can be related with two main factors. First, screening and identification of population with moderate to high risk and for their follow up in later stages. The second factor would be LPT routine testing for monitoring clinical and subclinical cases of lipid disorders. Lipid disorder is one of the risk factors for CHD, necessitating prompt diagnosis through LPT among those who have family history of CHD. Moreover, middle age group men and women collectively form the moderate to high-risk population. Thus, LPT market has a tremendous scope if used as a screening tool for rapid diagnosis of lipid and its associated disorders due to rising disease burden. This epidemiologic transition is evident from the prevalence rate of diet-related chronic diseases, which have become the major killers.

The lipid panel test market can be segmented based on its application into disease segments, hyperlipidemia, hypertriglyceridemia, familial hypercholesterolemia, hyperlipoproteinemia, and tangier disease. End users include home based testing kits, diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, and others (CROs, Public Health Institutions).

The potential drivers in the market include higher funding from government and global healthcare institutions such as the World Health Organisation (WHO) for screening programs to identify at-risk population and dyslipidemia diagnosis. The other demand side factors include high prevalence of dyslipidemia, cardiovascular diseases, and hypertension. However, some of the restraints are attributed to healthcare reforms such as the Affordable Health Care for America Act, which will curb high healthcare costs, reducing the profit margins for those operating in the industry. Moreover, there are global initiatives to curb out-of-pocket health expenditure for chronic diseases. Similarly, future prospects for growth in Germany remains blunt due to cost cutting strategies in their public insurance program for clinical testing or pathology payments.

