Dried Mushroom Market: Latest Innovations, Drivers and Industry Key Events 2017-2027

Mushrooms are grouped as vegetables and are porous, fleshy, spongy, and fruity parts of a fungus. Increased recognition of nutritional and medicinal values of mushroom leads to increase in its demand, which created a new segment called dried mushroom, a dehydrated regular or organic mushroom with no preservatives. The quality of mushroom depends on its desirable taste, aroma, and absence of poisonous content. Mushrooms are becoming popular among health conscious consumers, less sodium content, being gluten-free, cholesterol-free and fat-free, and a rich source of nutrition.

Global Dried Mushroom Market Dynamics: The growth of the global dried mushroom market is driven by growing demand for organic food and increasing health consciousness among consumers. The properties of dried mushroom including no added preservatives, natural product, and high vitamin-D content fueling the global dried mushroom market. Macroeconomic factors such as rapid rate of urbanization, increasing per capita income, changing lifestyle, and growing economy driving the global dried mushroom market.

Some of the factors trending the global dried mushroom market include mergers & acquisitions between companies of dried mushroom market, high investment in the food industry, and new product launches such as mushroom spices. The company operates in the dried mushroom market can increase its share through collaboration with domestic players, forward integration, and launching organic products in the market.

Global Dried Mushroom Market Segmentation: The global dried mushroom market is segmented on the basis of packaging type, product type, distribution channel, application, and region. On the basis of packaging, the global dried mushroom market is segmented as cartons, polyethylene bags, boxes depending on the packaging size, wherein polyethylene bags segment have significant revenue share. Based on product type, the global dried mushroom market segmented as oyster mushrooms, shiitake mushrooms, button mushrooms, and other mushrooms including reishi mushrooms, milky mushrooms, paddy straw mushrooms, and winter mushrooms. All the product type segments are further sub-segmented into regular and organic, wherein regular contribute for a relatively high volume share whereas, organic register relatively high CAGR in global dried mushroom market over the forecast period. Among product type segment, oyster mushrooms segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global dried mushroom market. Based on distribution channel, the global dried mushroom market segmented as convenient stores, hypermarkets/supermarket, e-Commerce, and individual stores. Among which, hypermarkets/supermarket, segment is expected to contribute for major revenue share whereas, e-Commerce segment is expected to expand at a significant CAGR in the global dried mushroom market, attributed to increasing adoption of e-Commerce across the globe. On the basis of end-user, the global dried mushroom market is segmented as consumers, food services, food manufacturers, nutraceutical manufacturers, cosmetics manufacturers, wherein food services segment have significant revenue share, whereas, consumers segment is expected to register significant CAGR, over the forecast period.

Global Dried Mushroom Market Regional Outlook: Based on the geographies, the global dried mushroom market is split into seven regions including North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific except Japan, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Among the regions, Europe is expected to dominate the global dried mushroom market with relatively high growth rate, owing to high demand for mushroom across the regions. Asia-Pacific is followed by Europe and is expected to expand at a significant growth rate in dried mushroom market, attributed to rapid rate of urbanization, rapidly growing population, and changing lifestyle of consumers across the region. North America and Japan also accounts for significant value share in the global dried mushroom market. Overall, the outlook for the global dried mushroom market will have a positive growth over the forecast period, growing demand for organic and natural food across the globe being a counterfeiting factor.

Global Dried Mushroom Market Player: Few players in the global dried mushroom market include Merchant Gourmet, Sun Hing Foods, Inc., Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., California Mushroom Farms Inc., Monaghan Mushrooms, Weikfield Foods Pvt. Ltd., Hughes Mushroom, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Bonduelle, OKECHAMP S.A., Banken Champignons, and The Mushroom Company.