Current Trends in Small Animal Imaging Market with Future Scope Analysis

The Report in light of Global Small Animal Imaging Market is the latest extension to the database of Infinium Global Research. This exploration investigates in light of uses, advancement, geology, and sorts. The Report gives a clear Global Small Animal Imaging Market audit nearby the examination of industry’s gross edge, cost structure, usage esteem, and deal cost. The principle partnership of the Small Animal Imaging Market, makers, and dealers are profiled in the report close by the latest Industry change present and future examples. The report also deep dives into the sub-segments of Small Animal Imaging Market by technology (nuclear imaging, micro magnetic resonance imaging and optical imaging), applications (cancer cell detection, monitoring treatment response, longitudinal studies, micro-CT and epigenetics) through main geographies in the Global Market such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and RoW.

The report covers market changing aspects including drivers, restraints, opportunities, and trends expected to encouragement the expansion of the Small Animal Imaging Market during the said period. The report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography, and market share analysis, by key players respectively. Some of the prominent participants in the Global Small Animal Imaging Market are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Trifoil Imaging, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Life Technologies Corporation, PerkinElmer, Inc., Aspect Imaging Ltd., Bruker Corporation, Promega Corporation and Mediso Medical Imaging Systems.

Increasing number of the pre-clinical research to promote growth in the Small Animal Imaging market over 2018 to 2024

The factors driving the growth of this market are technological advancements such as high-resolution multimodality MRI in the field of small animal imaging and an upsurge in market demand for small animal imaging techniques. Further, increasing number of the pre-clinical research, and growing investments in the development of medicines and are also boosting the growth of this market. Additionally, growing applications of in-vivo imaging in pre-clinical research, increasing number of Pharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations, and real-time data storage and high-resolution modalities are again some of the key factors that are propelling the growth of the small animal imaging market. On the contrary, insufficient infrastructure provisions for research facilities, and the lack of skilled research staff in developing economies with the prerequisite of high-end devices are the major restraining factors for small animal imaging market.

North America has dominated the global small animal imaging market through 2018-2024

North America has led the growth of this Small animal imaging market followed by Europe. While the Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region is due to investments by clinical research organizations in pre-clinical studies, growing number of pharmaceutical and research-based organizations, promising compensation policies by originations and aggregate government funding in research activities are driving the growth in this market. Furthermore, in Europe region factors such as rising amount of research organizations for diagnosis of diseases and increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies in R&D are major factors boosting the growth of the small animal imaging market. Additionally, in the Asia Pacific region, the countries such as India and China are proposing high growth opportunities for the small animal imaging market players, increasing number of translational research activities and growing government support for biotechnology and pharmaceutical R&D are propelling the growth in this market.

iBox® Scientia™ Small Animal Imaging System from Analytik-Jena

October 2016, Analytik-Jena has launched iBox® Scientia™ Small Animal Imaging System. The iBox Scientia featured high sensitivity imaging and accurate quantification of bioluminescent and fluorescent sources. The new BioCam 900 camera provided superior imaging capabilities for bioluminescence. The system was versatile and supported imaging of any probe in the visible to near-infrared (NIR) range. NIR enabled less skin autofluorescence (~650nm) and deep penetration with use of RFP for (3X) 2 penetration depth and GFP, NIR for near (8X) 2 penetration depth. The wide spectrum also allowed more options for multiplex labeling. This capability displayed tissue/tissue interaction, enhanced signal to background ratio and detection of multiple fluorescent proteins or labels.