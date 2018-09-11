Organic Personal Care Market Size to reach $23.2 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Organic Personal Care Market size is expected to reach $23.2 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 10.5% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Offline Retail Sale held the dominant share in the Global Organic Personal Care Market by Distribution Channel in 2017. However, The Online Sale is gaining more traction from the consumers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 13.2% during (2018 – 2024).
The Skin Care would be the major revenue generating segment in the Global Organic Personal Care Market throughout the forecast period, growing at a CAGR of 8.9%. The Cosmetics market is expected to witness a CAGR of 11.1% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Organic Personal Care Market in Hair Care Market by Region in 2017 owing to the increased demand and higher spending capacity. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 12.3% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/organic-personal-care-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of The Body Shop International PLC, The Hain Celestial Group, Yves Rocher, The Estée Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation (Alticor Inc.), Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc., Arbonne International LLC, Natura Cosméticos S.A., L’Occitane en Provence, and Weleda AG.
Global Organic Personal Care Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Skin Care
Hair Care
Cosmetics
Oral Care
Other Products
By Distribution Channel
Offline Retail Sale
Online Sale
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
The Body Shop International PLC
The Hain Celestial Group
Yves Rocher
The Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
Amway Corporation (Alticor Inc.)
Bare Escentuals Beauty, Inc.
Arbonne International LLC
Natura Cosméticos S.A.
L’Occitane en Provence
Weleda AG
