Nail Care Market to reach a market size of $13 billion by 2024

According to a new report, published by KBV research, the Global Nail Care Market size is expected to reach $13 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Nail Care Market by Region in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.8 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7% during (2018 – 2024)
The Nail Polish market was the most lucrative segment in the Global Nail Care Market by Product Type in 2017, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2024, growing at a CAGR of 4.1 % during the forecast period. Additionally, The Other Product Type market is expected to witness highest CAGR of 7% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/nail-care-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Estée Lauder Companies Inc., L’Oreal SA, Shiseido Company Limited, Procter & Gamble Co., Avon Products, Inc., Chanel, Bio Sculpture Gel, Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., and Revlon, Inc.
Global Nail Care Market Size Segmentation
By Product Type
Nail Polish
Nail Accessories and Implements
Nail Strengtheners
Artificial nails and accessories
Nail Polish Removers
Others
By Price Range
Premium
Economy
By Distribution Channel
Online Channel
Retail Stores
Nail Salons
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Estée Lauder Companies Inc.
L’Oreal SA
Shiseido Company Limited
Procter & Gamble Co.
Avon Products, Inc.
Chanel
Bio Sculpture Gel
Colorbar Cosmetics Private Limited
Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
Revlon, Inc.
