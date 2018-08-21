Online Golf Club “The Social Golfer” Is Free to Join

While an online golf club membership may seem to be a contradiction in terms – on the basis that you can’t play golf online or on a website – you can however, do pretty much everything else associated with golf except sit in the bar and natter about the ball that you lost in the lake at the 14th hole.

The Social Golfer (TSG) is an online golf club that is free to register and build a golfer profile, although there is also a PRO membership option available for just £29.98 per annum. This allows you join events and golf game in your area and further afield. The cost also gives you access to more than 40+ clubs in London and the south east at TSG Partner Clubs at Guests rates. In addition, this fee also comes with a free round of golf at any one of 22 Crown Golf courses in the UK (T&C’s apply)

The Social Golfer is the biggest online golf club in the country and enables you to find new golf partners and societies, run golf groups and golf societies, track your scores, establish a handicap certificate, and join in local games and events in your local area or county. You can also join in the chat forums and there is a monthly newsletter with tips and advice from qualified PGA golf pro’s.

However, before you start thinking that this is another ‘old-school’ golf club, the team at The Social Golfer are adamant that their site is for all golfers and as such, they follow a strict equality code as outlined below…

“The Social golfer website platform supports a strict equality policy and that ALL users and attendees at our events should be both respectful to all those on the day regardless of Sex, Race, Colour, Religion, Nationality, Age or Disability. We DO NOT tolerate anyone using sexist or racial language or comments. Golf is for all. Anyone in breach of these rules will be asked to leave the site/and/or our events with immediate effect. We ask ALL TSGers to adhere to the “Spirit of TSG” at all times. For more details, please read our site Terms and Conditions” – Ian Mullins – Site Owner and Managing Director of the business.

The club also lets members find over 25,000 UK and worldwide golf courses with golf course reviews including information on green fees and scorecard details written by other club members.

Trying to find new golf partners, groups, and societies in your own area is not always easy, but The Social Golfer has games available at courses in the Home Counties and the rest of England, Scotland, and Wales. Last year, there were over 1,000 events arranged between members with over 6,000 rounds played and tracked, and most of these members had never met up beforehand.

Each year the club and TSG team also organise four Major competitions including the TSG Masters, TSG Par 3, TSG OPEN and the TSG Matchplay championship, open to all members.

You have your own profile page on The Social Golfer website and you can upload all your own photos, golf videos, and reviews, for other members to watch or read. You can also find golf accommodation for playing away from home, catch up on BBC Golf News feeds, and take advantage of other special offers for TSG members only.

TSG Members can also post games at their own club or any other one at which they wish to play. It is just a question of posting a tee time on the golf events and competitions page, and the club system then sends out a geo-targeted email to everyone in the vicinity inviting them to join in for the game.