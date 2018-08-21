Equipment Monitoring Market to reach a market size of $4.8 billion by 2024

According to a new report Global Equipment Monitoring Market, published by KBV research, The Global Equipment Monitoring Market size is expected to reach $4.8 billion by 2024, rising at a market growth of 6.9% CAGR during the forecast period.
The Online Equipment Monitoring market would dominate the Global Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Process during the forecast period. The Portable Equipment Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 8.3% during (2018 – 2024).
The Vibration Monitoring market dominated the Global Equipment Monitoring Market by Monitoring Type in 2017. The Thermal Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Noise Monitoring market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.7% during (2018 – 2024).
The North America market dominated the Global Equipment Monitoring in Chemicals Market by Region in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.5 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.6% during (2018 – 2024). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.6% during (2018 – 2024).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/equipment-monitoring-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of Emerson Electric Co., General Electric (GE), Honeywell International, Inc., National Instruments Corporation, Parker-Hannifin, Rockwell Automation, Siemens AG, Yokogawa Electric Corporation, SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB) and Pruftechnik Dieter Busch.
Global Equipment Monitoring Market Size and Segmentation
By Monitoring Process
Online Equipment Monitoring
Portable Equipment Monitoring
By Monitoring Type
Vibration Monitoring
Thermal Monitoring
Noise Monitoring
Lubrication Monitoring
GPS Tracking
Corrosion Monitoring
Alarm Monitoring
Others
By Industry Vertical
Oil & Gas
Chemicals
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Food & Beverages
Power Generation
Metals & Mining
Marine
Others
By Geography
North America
US
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Russia
Spain
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Singapore
Malaysia
Rest of Asia Pacific
LAMEA
Brazil
Argentina
UAE
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Nigeria
Rest of LAMEA
Companies Profiled
Emerson Electric Co.
General Electric (GE)
Honeywell International, Inc.
National Instruments Corporation
Parker-Hannifin
Rockwell Automation
Siemens AG
Yokogawa Electric Corporation
SKF (Svenska Kullagerfabriken AB)
Pruftechnik Dieter Busch
