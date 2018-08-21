4th International Conference on “Advances in 3D Printing & Modelling”

Euro 3D Printing is an extraordinary event designed for the International professionals to facilitate the dissemination and application of research findings related to 3D Printing & 3D Modelling. The conference invites participants from all leading universities, research institutions and leading companies to share their research experiences on all aspects of this rapidly expanding field. We wish to share with your Society the excitement and ideas for the creation and exchange of knowledge and information in the scientific field through our journal, conferences and other means. You will find it interesting that through us you can reach world class university academicians, eminent scientists from research institutions and experts from the 3D Printing & 3D Modelling industries/companies.

PS: https://euro3dprinting.conferenceseries.com