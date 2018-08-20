Sleeping Aids Market Report 2018 – Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc

Global Sleeping Aids Market is estimated to reach $96 billion by 2024; growing at a CAGR of 6.3 % from 2016 to 2024. Sleeping aids are drugs and medical devices used to identify and treat different sleeping disorders. Sleep apnea, insomnia, daytime sleepiness are indications of sleep disorder. Human health is harmfully affected by these sleep disorders which can cause various chronic diseases, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, arthritis, stroke, and obesity. It is important to treat and diagnose these sleep disorders to avoid major adverse effects on human health.
Changing consumer lifestyle, rise in demand for sleeping pills, increase in geriatric and obese population, and increasing disposable income are the factors boosting the growth of the global sleeping aids market. Moreover, advanced technologies and rising awareness about sleeping disorders would provide several market opportunities in coming years. Though, various side effects of sleep aids medication and patent expiration might hamper the growth of the market.
The global sleeping aids market is segmented on basis of product and sleep disorder. The sleeping aids market is segmented by product as mattresses and pillows, sleep apnea devices, medication (prescription based drugs, OTC drugs, and herbal drugs), sleep laboratories, and others. Further, by sleep disorder the market is segmented as insomnia, restless legs syndrome, sleep apnea, narcolepsy, sleep walking, and other sleep disorders.
Geographically, global sleeping aids market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World (RoW) North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe segment consist of UK, Russia, Germany, France, Italy, and others. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea, and others while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
The key market players include CareFusion Corporation, Pfizer, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Natus Medical Incorporated, Compumedics Limited, Merck And Co., Sanofi, and Serta International, among others.
