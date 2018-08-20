Global vacuum interrupters market is estimated to value US$ 1.6 Bn in 2017 and is projected to register a CAGR of 6.2%

The report offers in-depth insights, revenue details, and other vital information regarding the global vacuum interrupters market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the target market till 2026. The report includes PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and opportunity map analysis for in-depth understanding of the market. The report offers insightful and detailed information regarding the various key players operating in the global vacuum interrupters market, their financials, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, SWOT analysis, acquisitions & mergers, and market footprint. The global vacuum interrupters market is segmented on the basis of application, end-use industry, and region.

Vacuum interrupters are among the core components of medium-voltage switches, in which electrical contacts are sealed in a vacuum. Vacuum interrupters are installed in circuit breakers, switchgears, load break switches, load break switches, reclosers, contactors, tap changers, railway circuit breakers, etc. Vacuum interrupters are mostly used in utility power transmission systems, power distribution systems for railway, and industrial plants.

Increasing demand for vacuum interrupters from end-use industries such as utilities, transportation, mining etc. especially in developing countries is major factor expected to drive growth of the global market over the forecast period. In addition, rising adoption of smart grid technology across the globe, in which vacuum interrupters are considered as an essential component used in switch disconnectors and reclosers in established smart grids is another factor expected to fuel growth of the target market.

However, high equipment cost and lack of awareness regarding the usage and working of vacuum interrupter are major factors expected to restrain growth of the global vacuum interrupters market over the forecast period.

The current trend in the target market is integration of renewable energy sources into power grids. This factor is expected to drive growth of the global market to a significant extent over the forecast period.