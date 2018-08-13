Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market 2017: Present Trends, Growth Restraints & Competitive Scenario

Global Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming years as the scope and its applications are increasing across the globe. Water based polymers that can be produced from styrene and several acrylate esters such as acrylic acid, butyl acrylate, methyl methacrylate, 2-ethylhexyl acrylate, etc. are referred to Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer.

Styrene acrylic emulsion polymer is versatile in nature due to its capability to act as building blocks and high glass transition temperature. They have a wide range of applications in various end use industries owing to its outstanding properties such as low VOCs (volatile organic compound) emission rate, UV resistance, good durability, etc.

The factors that propel the growth of the Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market include increasing demand, rapid urbanization & industrialization, and product development & technological innovations. In addition, some of the other factors such as increasing construction activities and growing awareness regarding low VOC content product coupled with rising disposable income significantly fuel the market growth.

On the other hand, there are also factors that may hamper the growth of the market such as high price of raw material. Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is classified on the basis of product type, applications, distribution channel and geography. Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Industry is segmented by product type as Silicone Modified Emulsion, Organic Fluorine Modified Emulsion, Epoxy Modified Emulsion and others.

Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market is classified on applications as building and construction, cosmetics and personal care, paper and packaging, paints and coatings, and others. The market is segmented by distribution channel as online stores, specialty stores and others. Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Industry is classified on the basis of geography as North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan and Middle East and Africa.

The North American region consists of the U.S., and Canada. Latin America region consists of Mexico and Brazil. The Western European region consists of Germany, Italy, France, England and Spain. The Eastern European region consists of Poland and Russia. Asia Pacific region consists of China, India, ASEAN, and Australia & New Zealand. The Middle East and African region consists of GCC, South Africa and North Africa. By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to register noteworthy growth rates in the Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Market. The key factors that attribute to the growth of this region include increasing demand, rising disposable income, and rapid industrialization.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer Industry include Acquos, Celanese Corporation, H.B. Fuller, PexiChem Private Limited., The Dow Chemical Company, The Lubrizol Corporation, Xyntra Chemicals B.V. and others. The key players are focusing on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition. As such, mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures are the need of the hour.

Market Segment:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Global Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer market competition by top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including

Pexi Chem Private Limited.

Celanese Corporation

Acquos

The Dow Chemical Company

H.B. Fuller

The Lubrizol Corporation

Xyntra Chemicals B.V.

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Silicone Modified Emulsion

Organic Fluorine Modified Emulsion

Epoxy Modified Emulsion

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate of Styrene Acrylic Emulsion Polymer for each application, including

Paper and Packaging

Building and Construction

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

