Talented New Artist on the Rise: Blake G

Blake G is an American vocalist born in Miami and raised by a family of individuals with South African and Italian descent. Although he recently re-located to Los Angeles, his music is influenced by Miami’s famous vibrant Latin rhythms, alongside the sounds of his father’s hometown of South Africa. His musical style ranges from classic American Pop to Latin Pop. Exposure to various ethnicities and a wide range of diversity throughout his childhood gave Blake the ability to entertain audiences of different backgrounds, races, ages, and gender. Blake is currently working on his debut single that features 19-time Grammy-award winning producer Emilio Estefan. Emilio met Blake at a performance in Miami and was impressed with his potential, the rest is history. His hot single is set to be released Summer 2018!

