African Mango Seed Extract Market to Worth US$ 249.9 Mn by 2026

Persistence Market Research (PMR) delivers key insights on the global African Mango Seed Extract market in its upcoming outlook titled, “African Mango Seed Extract Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Forecast 2018-2026”. In terms of value, the global African Mango Seed Extract market is projected to register a steady CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period due to various factors, regarding which PMR offers vital insights in detail.

Scope of the Report for African Mango Seed Extract Market

The African Mango Seed Extract market is segmented on the basis of nature, end use, function, distribution channel and region. On the basis of nature, the global African Mango Seed Extract market is segmented into, organic and conventional. The organic segment is expected to represent lucrative market growth rate in the global African Mango Seed Extract market in terms of both value and volume resulted by growing demand for organic products especially in North America and European regions. On the basis of end use, the global African Mango Seed Extract market is segmented into dietary supplements, functional food and beverages, pharmaceutical industry and cosmetics & personal care. Among all the end use segments, dietary supplement manufacturers followed by the functional food & beverages manufacturers are expected to dominate the global African Mango Seed Extract market in the near future owing to increasing awareness about the commercially important property the product possesses i.e. weight loss management. On the basis of function, the application of African Mango Seed extract for weight management is expected to dominate the market by 2026. On the basis of distribution channel, the global African Mango Seed Extract market is segmented into, direct and indirect channel. The indirect segment is further sub segmented into hypermarket/supermarket, pharmacy stores and online stores. On the basis of region, the global African Mango Seed Extract market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa.

MEA Region Critical for Key Players in the African Mango Seed Extract Market

The African Mango Seed Extract market in Middle East & Africa region is expected to register significant growth rates between 2018 and 2026. MEA is expected to remain the largest market through 2026, followed by North America. North America and Europe are anticipated to express mature market dynamics. China is expected to account for a significant growth within the Asia Pacific market which is attributable to higher rate of production of African Mango Seed Extract.

Request to Sample Report – https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/16321

Dietary Supplement Segment Expected to Dominate the African Mango Seed Extract Market in Terms of End Users

The demand for African Mango Seed Extract has been on the rise due to rising obesity rates especially in North America and European regions. Since 1975, worldwide obesity nearly tripled. In 2016, more than 1.9 billion adults over the age of 18 years and older were tagged overweight, of which, 650 million were obese. According to WHO, most of the world’s population live in countries where overweight and obesity problems kill more people than underweight issues. 41 million children under the age of 5 were overweight or obese in 2016. African Mango Seed Extract exhibits critical property of reducing body fat, weight and even cholesterol and leptin levels which makes it an important offering as dietary supplement product.

Growing Interest in Functional Food and Beverages to Accelerate the Growth of African Mango Seed Extract Market

The growing demand for healthy lifestyle is becoming an important factor for food processing companies. Over the past couple of years, the market for functional foods is growing rapidly and is highly dynamic. African Mango Seed extract as an ingredient in functional food and beverages has been slowly gaining traction among its target customers owing to the some of the critical properties possessed in the product. Asia-Pacific region is being considered as the major shareholding region in terms of value sales in global functional food and beverages market.

Global African Mango Seed Extract Market: Competition Dashboard

This report covers trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights into the potential of the African Mango Seed Extract market in specific regions. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long-term and short-term strategies, key offerings and recent developments in the African Mango Seed Extract space. African Mango Seed Extract key players include, include Z Natural Foods LLC, Xian Yuensun Biological Technology Co.,Ltd., Qingdao BNP Co. Ltd, Shaanxi I/E Biological Technology Co., Ltd., Xian Shunyi Bio-Chemical Technology Co.,Ltd, Apex Biotechnol, Xi’an Le Sen Bio-technology Co.,Ltd, Panacea Phytoextracts Pvt. Ltd., Clover Nutrition Inc. and Naturalin Bio-Resources Co. Ltc.

Request Report TOC @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/16321

Global African Mango Seed Extract Market: Key Insights

The growth of the African Mango Seed Extract market is supported by increasing number of millennials demanding for healthy and natural food. Higher preference for healthy lifestyle and rising rate of obesity are some of the critical factors paving an opportunity for African Mango Seed Extract market to grow at a steady rate over the forecast period.