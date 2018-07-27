Transformer Market Global Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, 10 Company Profiles and 2023 Future Market Analysis

Market Overview:-

Transformer market is consistent on its growth stage, since the expansion of transmission and distribution grid. The growing energy demand across the globe accompanied with rise is population, is creating a fruitful market for the expansion of transmission and distribution grid infrastructure. The global rise in conventional and non-conventional power generation is creating a wide scope for the development of electrical components on large scale. The biggest new investment over the succeeding decade will be in China and India as they seek to encounter rising electricity demand while renovating their grids. Developed countries will also be investing significantly, particularly in smart grid infrastructure and renewable energy integration. Transmission and distribution investment is expected to be significant in all major geographies. The growing urbanization and industrialization with development of new data centers across the world, are continuously enhancing the technological aspects. This advancement has created a growing demand for electrical appliance and infrastructure in utility, residential & commercial and industrial sectors. The growth is inter-related with the growth in the transmission and distribution network, to supply power to all major end-users with appropriate power rating and frequency. All these major factors contribute hugely in the development of new transmission and distribution network across the globe, which indirectly boosts the transformer market.

Scope of the Report:-

This study provides an overview of the global transformer market, tracking five market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a six-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next six years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global transformer market by type, by end-users, and by regions.

