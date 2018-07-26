Specialty Polyamide Industry High Growth Key Players are: Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arekma SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LG Chem, Ltd. and more Analysis by MRFR till 2022

Specialty Polyamide Market

Specialty Polyamide Market Overview:

Specialty Polyamide Market size was estimated at USD 1.98 million in 2016, the drivers for the market are various industries such as, transportation, energy, consumer goods, industrial coatings, electronics, and others.

Specialty Polyamide Market has been estimated to register a significant growth on account of increasing demand from the transportation sector on the backdrop of expanding global trade and consumer goods. The primary factors driving growth of the market are the rising use of the light weight vehicles, growing demand for light weight, heat resistant and durable coating material in numerous industrial applications. The global automotive market is estimated to grow at higher CAGR to reach over USD 90 billion revenue in 2017. The production and use of light weight cars and other automotive, as projected by Morgan Stanley analysts, is set to rise to 2.9 percent of 99 million new vehicles in 2020 and to 9.4 percent of 102 million new vehicles in 2025, from 1.1 percent of 86.5 million this year.

Specialty Polyamide are one of the key factors that drives the market. The demand for recyclable polyamide, and the upcoming safety regulations & innovative techniques developed for its use will be the key influencing factors for the global Specialty -polyamide market with the increased emphasis on its different types and their applications.

Specialty Polyamide Market Application:

Specialty Polyamide is among the most dominated among engineering plastics with applications in various end-user industries including Transportation, Energy, Consumer Goods, Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Others. Specialty Polyamide, also known as nylon occurs in nature in form of silk and wool and can be produced artificially through polymerization.

Specialty Polyamide in manufacturing light yet durable parts for an automotive. Additionally, there is growing demand for the demand for organic materials which is expected to rise globally due to the rising prices of petrochemical-based raw materials. Bio-based polyamides are a high-quality alternative to substitute petro-based materials. They can be used in automotive, electronics, and consumer goods applications. As a result, it has been projected that in future the demand of specialty polyamide may surge manifolds. Moreover, surging demand for and use of consumer goods and electronic devices is expected to further boost growth of the market.

Almost 27% of the total polyamide demand was for the transportation segment in 2015, with Consumer Goods application as the fastest growing application segment. As an application, transportation is the largest segment of polyamide, primarily due to its high penetration in all the regions and the increased demand for lightweight polyamide from auto component manufacturers.

Transportation market is anticipated to have largest market in 2016. In-addition, government and various companies have been taking various steps to encourage the use of specialty polyamide in transportation and consumer goods industries. All these factors are expected to benefit the growth of the specialty polyamide market.

Specialty Polyamide Market Key Players:

The major participants of this market are: Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, High Impact Technology, Honeywell International, Inc., Huntsman International LLCand MacDermid Autotype Ltd.

Companies such as Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arekma SA, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Koninklijke DSM N.V., E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, LG Chem, Ltd., Solvay S.A., INVISTA S.à r.l., and Radici Group have adopted expansion strategies to increase their presence in the market. Most of the companies have invested in R&D amenities to discover advancements and innovative special trading that are eco-friendly, and extremely sensitive to surrounding with less utilization of expensive & harmful raw materials.

Specialty Polyamide Market Competitive Landscape:

Specialty Polyamide is a mature market with significant number of major players operating into the market. The market is driven by flourishing construction, automotive and sports equipment industry. The market is greatly concentrated by the presence of number large players yet, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Arekma SA, and Solvay S.A are the key manufacturers in this market. Almost all of these market participants are primarily adopting the expansion and product launch tactics to strengthen their market position. Growing automotive industries, and continuous rising demand for sports goods and equipment, along with the collaborations and agreements between manufacturers, distributers, and marketing firms are key market forces operating in the market for the growth of the demand for specialty polyamide. Taking all these trends under consideration, the global specialty polyamide market is likely to witness considerable competition over the forecast period of 2017-2022.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Specialty polyamide market demand was estimated at 1.98 million tons in 2016

Smart Drug Delivery System & Implants the Specialty polyamide had the highest market share in 2016.

Asia Pacific has dominated the market and is projected to Expand at the highest CAGR of XX% in 2016

Key companies in the Specialty polyamide industry include Akzo Nobel N.V., Autonomic Materials Inc., BASF SE, DOW Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Evonik Industries AG, High Impact Technology, Honeywell International, Inc., Huntsman International LLCand MacDermid Autotype Ltd.

Specialty Polyamide Market Segmentation:

Specialty Polyamide Market is majorly segmented on the basis of application. Based on the Application the market is segmented into Transportation, Energy, Consumer Goods, Industrial Coatings, Electronics, and Others.

Specialty Polyamide Market Regional Analysis:

Asia-pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance in the global market. Emerging markets of China, japan and India are expected to boost the Asia Pacific Specialty Polyamide market. Other emerging markets are North America, Europe and the Middle East countries. Asia Pacific has the largest market share for global Specialty Polyamide, followed by Europe and Row.

Test the market data and market information presented through more than 50 market data tables and figures spread over 85 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Global Specialty Polyamide Research Report –Global Forecast to 2022.

