New Online Course helps Startups Move from Tech Talk to Sales Speak

Vancouver, British Columbia (webnewswire) July 26, 2018 – A Vancouver company just launched an online program that helps tech companies create successful sales strategies before they start selling, giving them the skills needed to understand their message, master sales techniques, and effectively communicate the value of their products to their target buyer.

Cultivating Sales Success for Startups was born out of frustration and a need to fill a gap. The majority of startups do not effectively onboard new sales hires and provide them with the tools they need to achieve what is expected of them.

“It kills me to see startups with incredible products fail because of simple mistakes that can be ironed out before the sales process begins,” said Vaneet Johal, principal of Coltivare, a sales consulting firm that works exclusively with startups. “Many startup founders think in an ultra-logical way and understand their technology down to every detail, and that doesn’t work when it comes to selling.”

Coltivare’s program is specifically for startups that are ready to launch their product and are not yet at the stage to incur the overhead of Senior Sales Management.

Whether it’s selling to a manufacturer or securing a retail contract, Cultivating Sales Success for Startups provides companies a chance to win that all-important first impression. For more information or to register for Cultivating Sales Success for Startups, visit here.

About Coltivare

Coltivare Consulting Inc. is a sales consultancy based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Founder Vaneet Johal works in partnership with startups and small businesses to cultivate sales growth in the early phases of their business with programs uniquely tailored to a company’s structure and targets. Johal has more than 20 years’ experience as a sales executive working in both corporate and startup environments. To learn more, visit www.coltivare.ca.

Contact: vaneet@coltivare.ca

